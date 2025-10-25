Fantasy Football Impact: Lamar Jackson Listed Out in Week 8 With Hamstring Injury
The news on Lamar Jackson has been trending downwards over the last 48 hours. Jackson was originally expected to return versus the Bears, but the news had made a drastic shift. As of Saturday afternoon, Jackson will now be out in Week 8. This will elevate Tyler Huntley to the starting role, leapfrogging Cooper Rush. The fantasy football implications run deep and so we will analyze and diagnose the situation.
Fantasy Football Impact
Huntley will get the start and this will be a massive downgrade. In the past, Huntley has been a great backup to Jackson but years have gone by since then. Huntley is a fringe NFL backup. We will expect the Ravens to use Huntley as their 'Mini-Lamar", but it will lack effectiveness. We can expect the Ravens to be very run-heavy.
The impact is that of a minor upgrade to Derrick Henry. By default, this team should trust Huntley less and the run game more. We can expect heavier volume, especially in the red zone. As a team, the Ravens do downgrade but I believe that Henry's workload may trump the team downgrade.
Huntley is going to be a quarterback that hopes to pass for just 150 Yards. This will make it ultra difficult to start any receiving option in this offense. If we roll with anyone, it will be just Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews. Even then, they have extremely limited upside. If you roster any high upside options, I would play their risk over any Ravens'.
Stock Watch
Tyler Huntley is non-startable.
Derrick Henry is a must-start with higher upside value.
Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews are fantasy viable with very limited upside.
Lamar Jackson to be Out in Week 8
Jackson's hamstring injury did not progress enough to earn him a Week 8 active status. What we expected to be a start all week will have him out, leading the way for Tyler "Snoop" Huntley to start at quarterback. This drastically impacts the Ravens offense.
The Ravens have resorted to starting Huntley as he fits their style of offense with Jackson. They will run the RPO, run heavy style that works great with Jackson and Henry. They will try to mock it to a lesser version. Maybe it will work, but I expect much less efficiency.