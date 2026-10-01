Fantasy Football Impact: Mike Evans Injury Update; Deebo Samuel’s Fantasy Value Rises

The San Francisco 49ers WR room depth keeps depleting week to week. Now, going into Week 4, they could be without their WR1, Mike Evans. If he is out, an elite fantasy player of old could have a breakout fantasy performance in 2026.

Deebo Samuel Emerges As Week 4 Fantasy Sleeper

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) makes a catch over Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) in the second half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Evans is out, fantasy managers should consider starting WR Deebo Samuel. Over three weeks, he has had pretty promising production given the current spot he is at in his career and his initial fantasy outlook when signing with the 49ers. He has nine receptions for 159 yards and two TDs.

Samuel has also seen a rise in his snap share game to game. In Week 1, he played in 42% os snaps, in Week 2, 60%, and in Week 3, 76%. If Evans does miss Week 4, that snap share is sure to shoot up even further against the Denver Broncos.

Mike Evans Injury Update

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evans exited Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals early in the second half due to a rib injury. He was carted off the field to the locker room, raising concern that his injury could be more serious. That, however, does not appear to be the case, as he is considered day-to-day.

Evans was a non-participant in the 49ers' practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30. The General Manager of the 49ers, John Lynch, said the following about Evans. “He is old school in his mindset, and he doesn't want to miss… Mike will make every attempt, and we'll see where that goes.”

At the 49ers practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, Evans worked on the side and “gingerly played catch,” according to Bay Area News Group beat reporter for the 49ers, Cam Inman.

Deebo Samuel Week 4 Fantasy Outlook

Evans or not, Samuel could have a good fantasy outing against Denver. Through three weeks, the Broncos are allowing the eighth-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 237.0. In their last two games, they have allowed the opposing team’s WR1 to record 98 and 137 receiving yards.

49ers Deep Fantasy WR Sleeper

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) gestures after catching a pass for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A WR who could find his way into fantasy football relevance if Evans, for some reason, does miss extended time is rookie WR Jordan Watkins. He logged his first snaps of 2026 in Week 3 against the Cardinals, playing in 15 snaps total. He had two receptions for 60 yards.

In the preseason, Watkins was great for the 49ers. In their first two games, he had nine receptions for 100 yards and a TD.

He is a player fantasy managers could pick up if any news comes out that puts Evans’ availability in question after Week 4. As of now, he should not be as a startable fantasy option. Fantasy managers should hold him on their bench and see how he is utilized in Week 4. He is currently rostered by just 0.2% of fantasy teams in ESPN leagues.

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