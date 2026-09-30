Jaylen Wright Returns To Practice, Causing Fantasy Football Chaos For Ollie Gordon In The Dolphins Backfield

After De'Von Achane tore his ACL in Week 3, Ollie Gordon II and, to a lesser degree, Jaylen Wright were hot targets on this week's waiver wire. Gordon got all the attention after replacing Achane last week and seeing all the running back snaps, with no other running backs active.

Jaylen Wright (stinger/foot), per head coach Jeff Hafley, will take part in Wednesday's practice session.



Via @stclaudeii — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) September 30, 2026

However, the No. 2 running back on the depth chart, Jaylen Wright, missed Week 3 due to foot and stinger injuries. Things could now get very interesting because Wright returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity.

Fantasy Impact

RB Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

It's imperative to note that Wright took over the RB2 spot from Gordon last year, ran as the RB2 throughout training camp, and is ahead of Gordon on the depth chart. Wright also saw every carry by a running back other than Achane before exiting Week 2 with his injuries.

We have projected Wright to be the lead back once he returns, and it looks like he could return this week. The Dolphins need him too after not having a third running back active last week. If Wright is still sitting on your waiver wire, he needs to be picked up immediately because he should be viewed as the favorite to lead the Dolphins in carries and will likely handle the majority of the passing-down work as well.

With that being said, he should not be started this week. We still lack clarity in this backfield, and they have a horrific matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, who are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Miami is also likely to be in a negative game script in a game we don't expect to be close.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

No one who just picked up Gordon off the waiver wire wanted to see this report, but it was expected. There is a chance that we could be wrong and Gordon could take over this backfield. We even think he'll handle the majority of the goal-line work. The issue is, we don't expect many goal-line opportunities.

As we stated with Wright, you shouldn't be starting either of these running backs against the Vikings this week. While we prefer Wright, it's probably too late for that. If nothing else, we should at least get an idea of how these backs will be utilized in Week 4. Even if you're not starting either of these backs this week, you should closely watch how they are deployed.

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