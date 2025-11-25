Fantasy Football Impact: Omarion Hampton Practice Window Opens
It has been extremely quiet this week regarding the injury status of the rookie RB of the Los Angeles Chargers, Omarion Hampton. But now there has finally been an update in the matter, going into the Chargers' week 13 bout against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ahead of the team’s bye week, he was seen doing some work on the side at the team’s practices, but him joining the actual team practice has yet to come to fruition, until now.
The Chargers just opened the 21-day practice window on Hampton.
Omarion Hampton Fantasy Outlook Upon Return
The likelihood of Hampton getting back to the production he had before his injury in his first game back is questionable. This rings true, especially with what Kimani Vidal has been able to do in his absence. Vidal this season has tallied a total of 96 carries for 417 rushing yards and two touchdowns. With his production and the rest of the solid play of the Chargers as a whole, they sit with a record of 7-4. However, one factor that could lead to Hampton picking up where he left off is how coach Harbaugh dealt with a similar situation regarding the Los Angeles RB room last year.
In 2024, the lead back for the Chargers was now Denver Broncos RB, J.K. Dobbins. He was the team's RB1 all the way up until week 12, where he went down with an injury that landed him on IR. Against the Baltimore Ravens that week, he suffered a left knee sprain. This led to Dobbins missing four games, where a few RBs from the Chargers stepped up and split carries in the backfield. Dobbins, following his four-game absence, was activated off the IR and returned to play in week 17 against the New England Patriots. He by no means had any reduced role upon his return, as he logged 19 carries for 76 yards and a TD. His carry total of 19 was the second-highest amount he got all season.
With this and the Chargers currently in the midst of hunting for a wildcard spot in the playoffs, this could absolutely lead to them being more aggressive in regards to the amount of work Hampton gets upon coming back.
Omarion Hampton’s Stats Before Injury: Impact on Kimani Vidal in Fantasy Football
The rookie out of North Carolina was showing he had the potential to have a breakout year in fantasy football before getting hurt. In five games, he had 314 rushing yards on 66 carries and two TDs. He showed good upside in receiving, too, in getting 20 receptions for 136 yards.
In regards to what the return of Hampton means for fantasy managers with Vidal, it is by no means good. Hampton, being back, has a real chance to make Vidal unplayable in fantasy football. Managers who have him should likely not play him this week if Hampton plays. They should sit back and see what role Vidal has in week 13, and evaluate what to do with him from there.