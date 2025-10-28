SI

Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Kimani Vidal Now a Low RB1

Michael Fabiano

Chargers RB Kimani Vidal faces the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.
Chargers RB Kimani Vidal faces the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

Welcome to Week 9!

Most of us survived last week’s bye-mageddon, and the NFL goes back to the typical four-team bye this week with the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets all off. The running backs who will be off the board include Saquon Barkley, Quinshon Judkins, Breece Hall and the Tampa Bay trio of Bucky Irving, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.

Once again, there is no international game on the NFL schedule this week.

This week’s risers include Chase Brown, Kimani Vidal and Rhamondre Stevenson, all of whom have very favorable matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, runners like Alvin Kamara, Jordan Mason and Tony Pollard could struggle versus tougher opponents.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Week 9 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at PIT

2

Christian McCaffrey

SF

at NYG

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. MIN

4

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at NE

5

De'Von Achane

MIA

vs. BAL

6

Derrick Henry

BAL

at MIA

7

Josh Jacobs

GB

vs. CAR

8

James Cook

BUF

vs. KC

9

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. ARI

10

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. NO

11

Kimani Vidal

LAC

at TEN

12

Jaylen Warren

PIT

vs. IND

13

Chase Brown

CIN

vs. CHI

14

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. JAC

15

D'Andre Swift

CHI

at CIN

16

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

at LV

17

Kareem Hunt

KC

at BUF

18

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

vs. SF

19

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

vs. ATL

20

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

at HOU

21

Bam Knight

ARI

at DAL

22

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

at WAS

23

Rico Dowdle

CAR

at GB

24

Alvin Kamara

NO

at LAR

25

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

at WAS

26

David Montgomery

DET

vs. MIN

27

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

vs. SEA

28

Woody Marks

HOU

vs. DEN

29

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at GB

30

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

at DET

31

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. LAC

32

RJ Harvey

DEN

at HOU

33

Tyjae Spears

TEN

vs. LAC

34

Jordan Mason

MIN

at DET

35

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

vs. ATL

36

Brashard Smith

KC

at BUF

37

Nick Chubb

HOU

vs. DEN

38

Kyle Monangai

CHI

at CIN

39

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

vs. IND

40

Samaje Perine

CIN

vs. CHI

41

Blake Corum

LAR

vs. NO

42

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

at NE

43

Justice Hill

BAL

at MIA

44

Emanuel Wilson

GB

vs. CAR

45

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

at LV

46

Emari Demercado

ARI

at DAL

47

Devin Singletary

NYG

vs. SF

48

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

vs. BAL

49

Jeremy McNichols

WAS

vs. SEA

50

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

at NYG

51

Devin Neal

NO

at LAR

52

Jaydon Blue

DAL

vs. ARI

53

Raheem Mostert

LV

vs. JAC

54

Ty Johnson

BUF

vs. KC

55

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

at MIA

56

Ray Davis

BUF

vs. KC

57

Jaylen Wright

MIA

vs. BAL

58

Ameer Abdullah

IND

at PIT

59

Jaret Patterson

LAC

at TEN

60

Kyle Juszczyk

SF

at NYG

