Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Kimani Vidal Now a Low RB1
Welcome to Week 9!
Most of us survived last week’s bye-mageddon, and the NFL goes back to the typical four-team bye this week with the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets all off. The running backs who will be off the board include Saquon Barkley, Quinshon Judkins, Breece Hall and the Tampa Bay trio of Bucky Irving, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.
Once again, there is no international game on the NFL schedule this week.
This week’s risers include Chase Brown, Kimani Vidal and Rhamondre Stevenson, all of whom have very favorable matchups on the schedule. On the flip side, runners like Alvin Kamara, Jordan Mason and Tony Pollard could struggle versus tougher opponents.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 9 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at PIT
2
Christian McCaffrey
SF
at NYG
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. MIN
4
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at NE
5
De'Von Achane
MIA
vs. BAL
6
Derrick Henry
BAL
at MIA
7
Josh Jacobs
GB
vs. CAR
8
James Cook
BUF
vs. KC
9
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. ARI
10
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. NO
11
Kimani Vidal
LAC
at TEN
12
Jaylen Warren
PIT
vs. IND
13
Chase Brown
CIN
vs. CHI
14
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. JAC
15
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at CIN
16
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
at LV
17
Kareem Hunt
KC
at BUF
18
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
vs. SF
19
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
vs. ATL
20
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
at HOU
21
Bam Knight
ARI
at DAL
22
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
at WAS
23
Rico Dowdle
CAR
at GB
24
Alvin Kamara
NO
at LAR
25
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
at WAS
26
David Montgomery
DET
vs. MIN
27
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
vs. SEA
28
Woody Marks
HOU
vs. DEN
29
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at GB
30
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
at DET
31
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. LAC
32
RJ Harvey
DEN
at HOU
33
Tyjae Spears
TEN
vs. LAC
34
Jordan Mason
MIN
at DET
35
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
vs. ATL
36
Brashard Smith
KC
at BUF
37
Nick Chubb
HOU
vs. DEN
38
Kyle Monangai
CHI
at CIN
39
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
vs. IND
40
Samaje Perine
CIN
vs. CHI
41
Blake Corum
LAR
vs. NO
42
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
at NE
43
Justice Hill
BAL
at MIA
44
Emanuel Wilson
GB
vs. CAR
45
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
at LV
46
Emari Demercado
ARI
at DAL
47
Devin Singletary
NYG
vs. SF
48
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
vs. BAL
49
Jeremy McNichols
WAS
vs. SEA
50
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
at NYG
51
Devin Neal
NO
at LAR
52
Jaydon Blue
DAL
vs. ARI
53
Raheem Mostert
LV
vs. JAC
54
Ty Johnson
BUF
vs. KC
55
Keaton Mitchell
BAL
at MIA
56
Ray Davis
BUF
vs. KC
57
Jaylen Wright
MIA
vs. BAL
58
Ameer Abdullah
IND
at PIT
59
Jaret Patterson
LAC
at TEN
60
Kyle Juszczyk
SF
at NYG