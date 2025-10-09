Fantasy Football Week 6 Red Zone Report: Jahmyr Gibbs and Michael Pittman Jr Flourish
Put the money in the bag. That this what I think when my player gets in the red zone. Put the ball in the endzone. No player reaches fantasy football excellence all by yards attained. They reach excellence by scoring touchdowns. That is a job well done in the red zone. Whether it is a top player or a rising sleeper, we can learn a lot in the red zone report. This is where we stand after Week 5.
RED ZONE REPORT - TARGET LEADERS
Amon-Ra St. Brown did not have a single target in Week 5 and yet, he still leads the way. Even more impressive, Davante Adams keeps being the prime red zone target with the Rams, even over Nacua. He is proving to have been a great value pick.
So long as CeeDee Lamb is out, Pickens is a WR1 and that is proven as seen above. The same goes for Jaylen Waddle except, Tyreek Hill will not be coming back.
Keenan Allen and Troy Franklin are both breakout AFC West targets. If you have them, you found great value that should continue.
RED ZONE REPORT - TOUCHDOWN LEADERS
St. Brown remains to reign supreme and could achieve our Red Zone Triple Crown (Targets-Touchdowns-Target Share).
Romeo Doubs, despite a bye week, is number two on this list. He is, and should remain the prime target for Jordan Love. The two have great chemistry that continues to build.
Keenan Allen could very well have more than three touchdowns as he is just 3-for-8 in the red zone. I could anticipate his percentage improving as the year goes on.
Michael Pittman Jr has worked great chemistry with Daniel Jones. It appears than Jones loves his slot receivers a ton, dating back to Wan'Dale Robinson.
RED ZONE REPORT - TARGET SHARE LEADERS
Michael Pittman Jr does not just show up in touchdown, but also in target share. Personally, I love Josh Downs but if Pittman keeps on this run, it will be hard for Downs to ever score.
Pickens is built for the red zone. You cannot be surprised to see him show up often in this report. Even when Lamb gets back, Pickens may stay up here as it is working great for Dallas.
You would think that Nacua would own the red zone targets with the Rams, but he does not. I could see Adams come down a bit, but not a ton. He is still an elite wide receiver and that is to not be overlooked.
How about Troy Franklin? Bo Nix' old teammate has broken out to be the true WR2 in Denver and is contesting on Courtland Sutton for value at times.
RED ZONE REPORT - TIGHT END LEADERS
What you may often find is that the best tight ends will also be thriving in the red zone. This is by far the most touchdown reliant position in fantasy football.
Barner and Johnson are red zone breakouts. They are both top three targets now in their offenses and I could very well see them continue to rise in value. Volume may be limited, but opportunity is high.
Waller is back in the NFL and he is not looking back. My eye test tells me that Waller is already a top five tight end in the NFL.
The Eagles are under new management on offense and they appear to love Goedert. What value is lacking from AJ Brown is going to Goedert in the meantime.
Dalton Kincaid and Hunter Henry are two tight ends that I was high on coming into 2025. Luckily for me, they are panning out as highly used items in their offenses. This should not change at all.
RED ZONE REPORT - RUNNING BACK TARGETS
Your usual suspects show up as the top running back, as expected. The best pass-catching running backs in football include McCaffrey, Gibbs, Robinson, and Kamara. They will remain up here,
I am a bit surprised by Williams and Jeanty. Kyren has not been an elite pass-catchers, but he is being targeted quite a bit. The Rams are doing well, so I will not question it. Williams is another pick proving to be of great value.
Ashton Jeanty seeing pass-catching work is awesome. He is not thriving in running the ball, so any added value is good to see.
RED ZONE REPORT - RUNNING BACK TOUCHES
To show up on this list, you hopefully are achieving both of the following categories: Snap-share and a good offense.
Taylor, Jacobs, McCaffrey, and Cook surprise no one. They should be here, and they are so that is great. Keep on doing your things, guys.
Gibbs and Montgomery split carries as we all well know, but to see them both highly on this list proves that Detroit is thriving once again.
I continue to be high on Cam Skattebo. Despite a subpar Giants offense, he is the guy. Even when Tyrone Tracy comes back, I do not think the split will drop drastically.
Barkley should be at the top of the list. The fact that he is not shows that the Eagles are not buzzing as hoped in their run game. I viewed Barkley as overrated coming into this Fantasy Football season and it is looking as so.