The Chicago Bears had a rough week last week in the team's final practice in full pads. Both running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Rome Odunze went down with injuries. That was on top of running back Kyle Monagai already being sidelined with an injury of his own, invoking the name of Roschon Johnson in the fantasy community.



Following the Bears' practice today, we got an update on all three of these star fantasy football options. Most of the news is good; some of it is not so good. Here's what we know and the potential fantasy impact.



Chicago Bears Injury Updates



RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears



Swift left practice last Thursday, reportedly holding his side or midsection. This was extremely concerning for a running back who has a history of dealing with groin injuries in the past. However, we got a positive report that he was only dealing with some cramping issues and should be fine.



That was confirmed today when Swift was a full participant in practice. We now have no concerns regarding Swift's availability for Week 1. It is safe to start him with confidence against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.



There is “no sign” of WR Rome Odunze at practice today, per @kfishbain



Both D’Andre Swift & Kyle Monangai were practicing. pic.twitter.com/2MVoGwlJPC — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 7, 2026

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears



Monangai has been sidelined since August 16 with a hyperextended knee and has been listed as week-to-week. He was also ready to get back on the field today and is now trending towards being active in Week 1.



While we do expect him to still serve as the clear RB2 in Chicago, he could still be a worthy flex option in the season opener. We know that Ben Johnson loves to utilize two running backs, as we saw during his time as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, and Monangai could take over the "David Montgomery" role this season. Assuming there are no setbacks and he's a full-go on Sunday, Monangai could be a sneaky good flex option.



WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears



This is where the not-so-good news comes in. Odunze was not able to get on the practice field today after exiting last week with a leg injury that was believed to be minor. It still could be minor, but it's concerning that he wasn't on the field now that Week 1 kicks off in less than a week.



We still don't have reason to believe that Odunze will miss the season opener against the Panthers; however, we do have to consider it as a possibility. If he is unable to suit up on Sunday, it would likely give a significant boost to Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland, who would both potentially see a bump in volume in the passing attack.

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