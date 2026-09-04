5 Fantasy Football Players We Have Changed Our Minds On This Offseason: D'Andre Swift Is Our Highest Riser

A lot has changed since we started covering the 2026 fantasy football season back around March. Since then, we have changed our view on quite a few players. These are the players we've gotten either significantly higher or significantly lower on over the course of the offseason.

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

Tua was a quarterback I pegged as a potential sleeper once he signed with the Falcons. The thought process was that he before things went sour in Miami, he was a former NFL passing leader, and he'd be going to an offense with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. With Michael Penix coming off his third ACL tear, Tua had a fast track to being a valuable QB2 with matchup-based upside.

Unfortunately, it has been a disastrous offseason for Tua and the Falcons offense as a whole. We no longer view him as a viable backup or even a potential streaming option.

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Swift is a player we weren't high on at all entering the offseason. We viewed Kyle Monangai as much better value going significantly later in drafts, and thought the offense had too many mouths to feed.

However, after taking a deeper look into Ben Johnson's offensive rushing efficiency and Monangai dealing with injuries throughout August, Swift has climbed way up in our rankings. He has gone from a high-end RB3 to a high-end RB2.

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Watson was a wide receiver we had no interest in early in the offseason. His injury history scared me, and I preferred Jayden Reed at cost, who came at a much cheaper draft price. The Packers have always spread the ball around, making it tough to lock down which one to start from week to week.

Christian Watson played 70% of snaps 5 games last season.



He had 5 TDs in those games.



Wicks + Doubs are gone. Kraft recovering from injury.



Watson’s ceiling is ENORMOUS 📈 pic.twitter.com/3jmmnga9OW — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 4, 2026

Since then, the Packers traded away Dontayvion Wicks, and the hype train has been rolling down the track for Watson. Based on what we've seen and heard all offseason, we are now in the Packers' wideout.

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Speaking of hype trains, the buzz around Washington in Jacksonville has been massive this offseason. For a long time, we had Jakobi Meyers ranked ahead of Washington. Nevertheless, Washington has now climbed into our top-30 wideouts, while Meyers sits inside our top-40, and Brian Thomas Jr is in the top-50. This group went from being almost back-to-back-to-back to separating over time.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

When Likely first joined the Giants, we had concerns because we were also high on Theo Johnson. However, Likely separated himself in camp not only from Johnson, but from all the Giants' pass-catchers. We now expect him to be the team's second-leading target earner and have him locked in as a TE1.

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