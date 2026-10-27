Fantasy Football Impact: Saquon Barkley And Dameon Pierce Injured, Elijah Mitchell Becomes A Waiver Wire Target

In what has been a tough year for the Philadelphia Eagles' running backs as far as health goes, Monday was a particularly brutal night. Saquon Barkley returned to action only to seemingly re-aggravate his hamstring injury almost immediately. Yet, the team still left him in for the majority of the game despite his visible discomfort and noticeable limp, which caused him to also injure his back.

Saquon Barkley said following Monday’s loss to the Cowboys that he “tweaked his hamstring on his first run of the game” and injured his back trying to play through it.



Via @EJSmith94 pic.twitter.com/jqbW1XGRaF — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 27, 2026

To make matters worse, Dameon Pierce also exited this game in the second half. He headed back to the locker room and was unable to return to the game.

The Eagles are now on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football and could be heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders without both Barkley and Pierce. Elijah Mitchell stepped in as the next man up and would presumably be in line for the start if both Barkley and Pierce were ruled out.

Fantasy Impact

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley finished last night's game with just seven carries, although he did pile up 62 yards and a touchdown. However, it was clear that he was injured, and it would be shocking if the 2-5 Eagles ran him back out there on a short week.

They would be doing him a disservice. Barkley was very lucky that he wasn't more seriously injured last night, and he's going to get seriously hurt if he continues to try to play through an obvious hamstring injury.

Fantasy owners should prepare to be without him for at least some length of time. If he doesn't get a week off, that would be even more concerning for his long-term outlook in 2026.

RB Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles

Pierce continued to not be very good, but the team still needs him with all the injuries. Unfortunately, he got injured on a kickoff late in the game.

They have not disclosed what the injury actually is yet, but it didn't look good. There is a good chance that he is not able to play in Week 8 based on what we saw, but we will have to monitor his situation throughout the week.

RB Elijah Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

Mitchell seems to be the only option for the Eagles if both Barkley and Pierce can't play in Week 8. They are down to their fifth-string running back. However, Mitchell might be a better runner than Pierce, even if Pierce brings more as a blocker.

He is going to be a high priority on the waiver wire this week. Even if he's a fifth-string player, he has a shot at being the starter in Philly this week. In just one quarter on Monday, he carried the ball three times for 11 yards and caught three of his four targets for 23 yards.

With Tanner McKee under center, they are determined to lean on their running backs. Even if it's their fifth-string back and they are losing late in the game. The starting role in Philly will hold fantasy value.

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