Fantasy Football Rest Of Season Rankings For Every Position: Ashton Jeanty And Garrett Wilson Make Moves

We are now past Week 7 and are just about mid-season of the fantasy football season. While we usually look at things on a week-to-week basis, sometimes we have to look at the entirety of the season as a whole. Some of us are even in a position to start looking towards the fantasy football playoffs.

That's why we are going to help you take a look at each player's value for the rest of the season. These are our rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for every position.

Rest Of Season Rankings

Quarterbacks

After a horrific start to the season, Drake Maye has made a huge jump up the rankings. Justin Herbert also continues to fall, barely holding a spot inside the top 30.

Unfortunately, injuries and poor play have also been a major factor. That's why Jalen Hurts has been removed from the rankings, but stars like Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield have risen back up the rankings. We also have some new faces like Tanner McKee and JJ McCarthy in the mix.

Running Backs

There aren't a ton of surprises here, but there have definitely been some shifts in the rankings. Josh Jacobs has been added to the rankings, Omarion Hampton is barely holding onto a spot in the top 30, and Ollie Gordon II is just one spot behind Saquon Barkley. One player we are very interested in seeing is Travis Etienne Jr once he returns to action and how that impacts the rankings.

Wide Receivers

We have Puka Nacua as our WR3, but we considered dropping him. His health is a major concern, and we wouldn't be shocked if he gets shut down for a stretch at some point. Nevertheless, we stuck with him as the WR3, but that is something to consider. In our opinion, there aren't a ton of surprises; nevertheless, there is a chance that you don't agree with that take based on a few struggling stars seeing a significant drop.

Tight Ends

Isaiah Likely has earned the TE3 spot behind the Big 2 and right ahead of George Kittle. We would guess that after the top four, everyone's tight end rankings look very different. Because of that, there is a great chance that a lot of people agree with us and plenty of people disagree. These are definitely worth checking out.



Rest Of Season Rankings

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