Fantasy Football Impact: Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith Ruled Out For Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense will walk into Week 5 without their top two weapons, RB Saquon Barkley and WR DeVonta Smith. That will elevate the roles of other Eagles players, bringing them into fantasy football relevance this week.

Saquon Barkley And DeVonta Smith Injury Updates

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks off the field with an apparent injury against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Smith and Barkley were already heavily trending toward not being available for the Eagles’ Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither of the two has practiced in any capacity this week. Barkley is working through a hamstring injury he got in Week 4, and Smith has been working through a hamstring injury of his own that he suffered in Week 3.

Eagles RB Fantasy Outlook Week 5

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) in a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley is not the only Philadelphia RB who is dealing with an injury. Their RB2, Tank Bigsby, will be out for Week 5 and at least three games beyond that. He was recently put on the Eagles’ injured reserve due to a core muscle injury. That now slates Eagles RB3 going into 2026, Will Shipley, as the Eagles lead back against Jacksonville.

The Jaguars, so far this season, have had one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL, only giving up 74.3 yards per game. That limited production has resulted in opposing RBs not having much fantasy success against them. The Jaguars are giving up the second-fewest standard points to RBs per game and the seventh-fewest PPR fantasy points.

Shipley has never had a game with over 11 carries in his three seasons in the NFL. Now entering a contest against one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL, he should have limited expectations for what he can do this week in fantasy football despite his increased role.

Eagles WR Fantasy Outlook Week 5

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper (80) celebrates after catching a eighteen-yard pass for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Smith out again in Week 5 after he missed Week 4, the best WR fantasy starting option on Philadelphia, outside of their listed WR1, Dontayvion Wicks, should be their rookie first-round pick, Makai Lemon, but that is not the case. If fantasy managers are looking to start an Eagles WR in fantasy other than Wicks in Week 5, Darius Cooper is the best option.

Cooper in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams had three receptions on five targets for two TDs and played in 90% of snaps. Comparatively, Lemon played in 74% of snaps and had three receptions on six targets for 27 yards. Cooper in ESPN fantasy leagues is currently rostered by just 7.8% of teams.

The Jaguars, despite having one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL, have had one of the worst passing defenses. They are currently giving up the second-most passing yards per game in the league: 280.3. Jacksonville is also allowing the 11th-most PPR fantasy points per game of any team in the NFL.

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