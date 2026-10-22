Fantasy Football Impact: Saquon Barkley Returns To Practice And Could Return In Week 7

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is set to practice on Thursday after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. This puts him on track to play on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. Because this game is on Monday night, we might not know for sure whether or not he is likely to play until Saturday, so monitor this situation closely.



Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is expected to practice Thursday and "is in line to play Monday against the Cowboys."



Via @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/a1iZ7CXZ7j — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 22, 2026

Fantasy Impact



RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles



It looks like Barkley has a real shot to return this week; however, if you have Dameon Pierce or he is cast to the waiver wire after this news, we would advise picking him up just to be safe. Hamstrings are tricky and prone to re-injury, and you don't want to be caught with no other option if Barkley is ruled out on Monday.



If he is active, you are starting him against the Cowboys' defense. He's only played two full games this season because of a stinger and this hamstring injury. In those two games, he carried the ball 15 times for 82 and 83 yards at 5.5 yards per carry in both games.



He returns to a very different offense led by quarterback Tanner McKee. We don't yet know how this will impact Barkley. It could lead to more touches, but it could also lead to fewer touchdown opportunities.

That is a major concern considering he is yet to score a touchdown this season. Even against the Cowboys, who are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs this season, you should manage your expectations for Barkley and anyone in the Eagles' offense.



RB Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles



As we mentioned, if you are the Barkley owner, we wouldn't cut Pierce just yet. Otherwise, it will be safe to cast him to waivers once we get word that Barkley is back for sure.

He is unstartable with Barkley active, and we certainly wouldn't suggest that you wait for Monday night in hopes of being able to start him. He gave you one good game and exceeded expectations, but it's now time to move on from him.

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