Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Report: Updates On Breece Hall, Quinshon Judkins, Rashee Rice, And All The Top Stars

Wednesday is here, and that means the first NFL injury reports of the week are out. Before you set your fantasy football lineups, you need to make sure you catch up on all the biggest injury updates for the top stars. This is our fantasy football injury report for Week 7.

Injury Report

Quarterbacks

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson got in some work at practice on Wednesday. There is hope that he can return to action in Week 7, but it is far from a lock that he will play. If he's unable to go, Tyler Huntley would be in line for another start.

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield was able to get in a full practice on Wednesday. While this doesn't guarantee that he will play in Week 7, it is a very promising sign. We would consider him to be on the right side of questionable for Sunday.

Running Backs

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall was unable to practice on Wednesday and is still considered week-to-week based on what we've last heard. There is a chance he could return, but it's not looking great. Braelon Allen will get another start if he can't go.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

There is optimism surrounding Judkins' ability to get on the field this week. We would put him on the right side of questionable after being a game-time call last week with an ankle injury. If he can't go, you'll need to monitor the status of Dylan Sampson, who could also be returning to action this week from IR.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Love was unable to practice on Wednesday, and since the team is holding him out to get his ankle fully healthy, it would make sense if they gave him another week off. Still, this is a situation to monitor. Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight would likely split the backfield again if he's ruled out.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Monangai has once again been ruled out this week and will not play on Thursday Night Football. D'Andre Swift will lead the backfield again, with Roschon Johnson working in behind him.

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irving was unable to practice on Wednesday because of an illness. We wouldn't expect this to put him in danger of missing Week 7, but it's worth monitoring.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Montgomery was not able to practice on Wednesday, and we have no reason to expect him to return this week from his groin injury. He should be viewed as a long shot to play in Week 7 as of now.

RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Charbonnet has a shot to make his season debut this week after tearing his ACL back in January in the NFC Championship Game.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason is expected to return from IR this week and get back on the field for the Minnesota Vikings.

Wide Receivers

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice was unable to return to practice on Wednesday and is now in danger of missing another game with a hamstring injury.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Egbuka is now in the league's concussion protocol and is dealing with a foot injury. We don't know much about his foot injury, but he will have to clear the concussion protocol if he's going to play this week.

WR Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers

Kirk has a shot to be activated from IR this week. If he does play, he could immediately step in as the Niners' WR1.

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Mitchell was a limited participant in practice today and has a shot to return from his finger injury. If he does return, he's more likely to damage Omar Cooper Jr's value than be a viable fantasy option.

WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Tyson will not return to practice this week and will not play in Week 7.

Tight Ends

TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Warren did not practice on Wednesday after missing Week 6 with a groin injury he suffered late in the week. We will have to monitor this situation closely throughout the week.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News