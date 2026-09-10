Fantasy Football Impact: The Latest Malik Nabers Injury Update Could Open The Door For Two Giants' Sleepers

With each passing day, we become more concerned about Malik Nabers when it comes to his availability and potential usage in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. Nabers is practicing in full, but still isn't sure if he'll be able to suit up in Week 1. However, he has said that the decision to play is up to him. He also spoke about potentially being on a snap count.

"It's my career, and it's my body," Nabers said. "If a pitch count is in the conversation, then I would lead that conversation. That decision would be on me."

Malik Nabers (knee) on if he's willing to play on a pitch count in Week 1, per @SNYGiants:



"It's my career and it's my body. If a pitch count is in the conversation, then I would lead that conversation. That decision would be on me."pic.twitter.com/eRN8otNqjl — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 10, 2026

While we like that the decision is up to Nabers. When a player says something like that, he's more likely than not to get out there. However, everything else concerns us about just how impactful he can be.

Fantasy Impact

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

We do expect Nabers to be out there, and we are starting him without hesitation if he's active. Nevertheless, fantasy football owners should temper their expectations a bit this week based on everything we've heard.

That's not to say that his upside isn't massive, but his floor could also be lower than we are used to. Be sure to monitor his status right up to game time, but if he's out there, he's in your lineup, and you'll have to live with the results, good or bad.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

If Nabers is out or at all limited, we expect Likely to step up as the top target in the passing attack. That's why we have him ranked as the TE5 overall in our Week 1 rankings. He should be considered an elite option this week.

We view him as both a high-ceiling and high-floor player. He has flashed in the past, but has always been stuck behind Mark Andrews in a run-first offense. Likely has legitimate Breakout Player of the Year potential in 2026.

WR Malachi Fields, New York Giants

With the Giants cutting Darius Slayton just before the start of the season, the rookie wide receiver has become a very intriguing option. If Nabers is out, Fields is the favorite to step in as the WR1 for the Giants. He should get serious consideration as a flex option this week, and he could keep climbing the rankings depending on what we hear about Nabers over the next few days.



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