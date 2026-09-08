Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Week 1: Isaiah Likely Is An Elite Starting Option While Sam LaPorta Falls

Week 1 is here, and our tight end rankings are set. These rankings will help you come away with the win this week and every week this season moving forward. We put in a ton of time and research so that you start and sit the right players.

This is the most talented and intriguing crop of tight ends that we can remember at any point in time. The position is loaded, and after the first few options, our rankings look nothing like ECR. It's easily the position we are furthest off from the community. Scroll down to view our Week 1 tight end rankings.

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

This is probably the first name that will jump out at you in our rankings. It's because we have pushed him all the way up to our top five. With Malik Nabers still potentially less than 100% and Darius Slayton being cut, the fantasy community has turned its attention to rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields. They are focused on the wrong player.

Likely is going to be the second option in the Giants' passing attack behind Nabers this season, and he could even be the top option early in the year if Nabers isn't at full speed. He is one of our biggest risers this offseason, and we expect his fantasy production to explode in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

We called our shot on Okonkwo all offseason, and we are sticking with it in Week 1. Even in a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, we have him ranked 15 spots ahead of ECR.

The talent is there for the athletic, young tight end, and Jayden Daniels will be the best quarterback he's ever had throwing him the ball. Washington also loves to target their tight ends. He is going to have a strong week and a monster season.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

You'll find LaPorta way down the rankings, 10 spots below ECR. That's because we are very concerned about his injury issues. We want to see him on the field and how he looks in Week 1 before putting him in our starting lineups. This has been a concern for us all offseason; with him coming off back surgery, the hip injury only further exacerbated those concerns.



Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

More Fantasy Sports On SI News