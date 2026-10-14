Fantasy Football Impact Week 6: Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith Injury Updates

The Philadelphia Eagles were without their top two weapons on offense in Week 5: RB Saquon Barkley and WR DeVonta Smith. They are both not off to the best start in returning to play in Week 6, which could have big fantasy football implications.

Saquon Barkley Latest Injury News

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley is currently dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 4 in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. He was a non-participant in practice the whole lead-up to the Eagles' Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he continues that streak now, heading into Week 6.

Barkley was listed as a non-participant in Philadelphia’s first practice of the week on Wednesday, Oct. 15. If he is unable to play the RB1 role, then it will be designated to RB Dameon Pierce, with Eagles RBs Tank Bigsby and now Will Shipley set to be sidelined for multiple weeks with injuries of their own.

Fantasy Impact If Barkley Misses Week 6

The Eagles will take on the Carolina Panthers this week. Although Pierce has been a bit removed from having a lead back role in the NFL, he may still be able to have notable fantasy production against Carolina. They are currently giving up the second most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 156.5. They are also giving up the fifth most standard fantasy points per game in the league to opposing RBs, and the fifth most PPR points.

Pierce against Jacksonville had 11 carries for 14 yards and two receptions for -2 yards. He played in 77% of snaps.

DeVonta Smith Latest Injury News

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith re-aggravated a prior hamstring injury in Week 3 and is also dealing with a toe injury. Since getting injured, he has not returned to practice, and that remained the case at the Eagles' practice this Wednesday. However, he was seen working on the side field.

Fantasy Impact If Smith Misses Week 6

If Smith is out, two WRs will be somewhat intriguing plays against the Panthers. Those two WRs are Dontayvion Wicks and Darius Cooper. In Week 5, Cooper had two receptions on three targets for 71 yards and a TD. It marks the third game in his last four where he found the end zone. Wicks, against the Jaguars, had five receptions on eight targets for 63 yards. He has played the highest percentage of snaps of Eagles WRs since Smith has been out, averaging 88% of snaps in Weeks 4 and 5.

Rookie Makai Lemon should not be seen as a possible fantasy WR stream play in Week 6 based on what he has done through the two full games without Smith. In those contests, he had a combined eight receptions for 70 yards. He has still not had a game where he has had over 50 receiving yards.

Carolina this season is allowing the 11th most passing yards per game in the NFL, 230.8. Despite those numbers, they have been a bad fantasy matchup for opposing WRs. The Panthers are giving up the 10th fewest PPR fantasy points per game in the NFL to opposing WRs, and the sixth fewest standard points.

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