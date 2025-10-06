Fantasy Football Impact: Xavier Worthy Questionable for MNF with Ankle, To Be Active
Just hours away from Monday Night Football, fantasy football owners must take notice of Xavier Worthy. All week, Worthy was expected to play and still is. However, he had been downgraded to questionable status on Sunday due to a swollen ankle. This is different from his shoulder injury, but still very important to take note of. It does appear that this was all precautionary, so Worthy should be just fine, but we will analyze the matter.
Fantasy Football Impact
It appears that Worthy is still a full-go, so you can expect full output and no panic benching necessary. When healthy, Worthy will command a 20-25% target share in this offense. Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster have picked up the scraps while Worthy has been out, but they will now take a backseat.
In 2024, Worthy had an 18% target share. He did, however, have 9 touchdowns, leading the team in that statistic. Rookie draft picks can be volatile, especially in an Andy Reid offense, but it has been proven clear that Worthy is trusted and the top-valued asset in this passing game.
Tonight, you can expect Worthy to pick up where he left off. The Jaguars rank just 23rd against the pass this year. Worthy will see everyone in this secondary. If I know Patrick Mahomes, he will find a way to get Worthy involved. The output can be big tonight.
Xavier Worthy Downgraded to Questionable, but Expected to Play MNF
Worthy had an inflamed ankle which raised his questionable status for Monday Night Football. This is nothing that some ice and anti-inflammatories can't take care of. It will be worth watching to ensure Worthy does not get rolled over on, but he should be just fine. The risk-factor goes up, but not drastically.
As for the shoulder injury, Worthy is back fully healthy. Since he did not have surgery, there is always going to be risk for re-dislocation, but that can easily be popped back into place. The additional risk is not drastic. Worthy will be fine, and there is really no reason to panic at all. Stock is unchanged on the Chiefs receiving core.