Lamar Jackson, Bucky Irving Among Major NFL Players on Week 5 Injury Report

Week 4 has been the worst week to date of key NFL injuries. We saw Malik Nabers, Tyreek Hill, and Lamar Jackson all go down with their own respective injuries. These hit fantasy football managers in notable fashion and so be sure to checkout our impact articles regarding how to handle these absences. As we enter Week 5, this is our injury report to assist you with waiver wire and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

QUARTERBACKS

Lamar Jackson

He is not at practice on Wednesday, but he will be out 2-3 weeks, so be sure to hit the waiver wire in the meantime.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels practiced in full on Wednesday and is trending likely to return to start in Week 5.

Brock Purdy

Purdy is managing his toe injury throughout the week. Given the fact that he played Week 4, we air optimism that he will be back in Week 5 but Purdy is questionable for now.

JJ McCarthy

He looks to work further this week towards a return to the field, but is very unlikely to play in London.

Jaxson Dart

He seemed to injure his hamstring in Sunday's win, but Dart will practice today and trends towards being active Week 5. By an outside chance that he did not play, Jameis Winston would be more likely to start.

RUNNING BACKS

Trey Benson

The Cardinals took another hit with Benson. He will miss 4-6 weeks on an IR stint with a meniscus injury that had him undergo arthroscopic surgery.

Bucky Irving

Irving showed up today in a walking boot and now is getting opinions on his injury. It is either a foot and/or ankle. Stay tuned for more updates.

Braelon Allen

He will be out about a month, or so, with a MCL sprain.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyreek Hill

Hill dislocated his knee on Monday Night Football and is out for the season. His team is optimistic towards a 2026 return, but there will be a lot to fix with this huge injury.

Jauan Jennings

It appears that Jennings will be a weekly listing on the injury report with his multiple injuries — ankle, rib, shoulder. Stay tuned.

Ricky Pearsall

He is managing his knee injury and will be questionable again.

Cedric Tillman

Tillman hurt his hamstring in Week 4 and lands on the IR.

CeeDee Lamb

The team has shied away from putting Lamb on the IR. Despite trending upwards, he will still be very unlikely to play Week 5 at the Jets.

Terry McLaurin

Initial reports would suggest him to not return in Week 5. Stay tuned for more updates.

Malik Nabers

As you well know, he tore his ACL and is out for the season.

Darnell Mooney

Despite tweaking his hamstring, Mooney is expected to be back in Week 5.

Calvin Ridley

Ridley was really battling injury in Week 4. Perhaps he should not have played, but he will remain questionable for Week 5 with his undisclosed injury.

TIGHT ENDS

No injuries at this time.

