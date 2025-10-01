Lamar Jackson, Bucky Irving Among Major NFL Players on Week 5 Injury Report
Week 4 has been the worst week to date of key NFL injuries. We saw Malik Nabers, Tyreek Hill, and Lamar Jackson all go down with their own respective injuries. These hit fantasy football managers in notable fashion and so be sure to checkout our impact articles regarding how to handle these absences. As we enter Week 5, this is our injury report to assist you with waiver wire and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
QUARTERBACKS
Lamar Jackson
He is not at practice on Wednesday, but he will be out 2-3 weeks, so be sure to hit the waiver wire in the meantime.
Jayden Daniels
Daniels practiced in full on Wednesday and is trending likely to return to start in Week 5.
Brock Purdy
Purdy is managing his toe injury throughout the week. Given the fact that he played Week 4, we air optimism that he will be back in Week 5 but Purdy is questionable for now.
JJ McCarthy
He looks to work further this week towards a return to the field, but is very unlikely to play in London.
Jaxson Dart
He seemed to injure his hamstring in Sunday's win, but Dart will practice today and trends towards being active Week 5. By an outside chance that he did not play, Jameis Winston would be more likely to start.
RUNNING BACKS
Trey Benson
The Cardinals took another hit with Benson. He will miss 4-6 weeks on an IR stint with a meniscus injury that had him undergo arthroscopic surgery.
Bucky Irving
Irving showed up today in a walking boot and now is getting opinions on his injury. It is either a foot and/or ankle. Stay tuned for more updates.
Braelon Allen
He will be out about a month, or so, with a MCL sprain.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tyreek Hill
Hill dislocated his knee on Monday Night Football and is out for the season. His team is optimistic towards a 2026 return, but there will be a lot to fix with this huge injury.
Jauan Jennings
It appears that Jennings will be a weekly listing on the injury report with his multiple injuries — ankle, rib, shoulder. Stay tuned.
Ricky Pearsall
He is managing his knee injury and will be questionable again.
Cedric Tillman
Tillman hurt his hamstring in Week 4 and lands on the IR.
CeeDee Lamb
The team has shied away from putting Lamb on the IR. Despite trending upwards, he will still be very unlikely to play Week 5 at the Jets.
Terry McLaurin
Initial reports would suggest him to not return in Week 5. Stay tuned for more updates.
Malik Nabers
As you well know, he tore his ACL and is out for the season.
Darnell Mooney
Despite tweaking his hamstring, Mooney is expected to be back in Week 5.
Calvin Ridley
Ridley was really battling injury in Week 4. Perhaps he should not have played, but he will remain questionable for Week 5 with his undisclosed injury.
TIGHT ENDS
No injuries at this time.