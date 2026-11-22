Brock Bowers is trending toward not playing against the Denver Broncos in Week 11, which will leave the Las Vegas Raiders without their star tight end.

Bowers tried to play through both an ankle and a quad injury in Week 10, before eventually exiting the Raiders' game against the Seattle Seahawks.

With Bowers looking unlikely, fantasy managers will need to turn to another tight end of the Raiders, Michael Mayer.

Fantasy Football Impact

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers has been unstoppable for fantasy managers, averaging 18.7 fantasy points this season. Week 10 was Bowers' first week without a double-digit fantasy point tally, which was in part due to his injury struggles and adjusting to a new quarterback with Fernando Mendoza taking the helm for the Raiders.

Bowers missed Wednesday's practice with his injuries but practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday, giving managers a little hope for his status in Week 11.

The latest update this morning on Bowers wasn't positive, with reports that the tight end is unlikely to play.

Schefter: Not a lot of optimism Brock Bowers (ankle, quad) will play Week 11 but he is pushing to play. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 22, 2026

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

With Bowers unlikely to play, and even if he is able to play, look for Michael Mayer to step into a bigger role for the Raiders' offense.

Mayer has been the backup tight end to Bowers, but he has proven he is capable of a bigger workload.

In six games in his career without Bowers, Mayer has had 27 receptions for 251 yards and one touchdown. Despite Bowers' early exit in Week 10, Mayer failed to capitalize on the opportunity, earning managers just 3.8 points.

The Seahawks' defense kept Mayer in check, but with a Broncos' defense that allows the third-most points to tight ends, Mayer should have the chance to put up better numbers, especially if Bowers is ruled out.

QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Mendoza struggled in his first start for the Raiders against the Seahawks, but the rookie quarterback showed signs of promise for the future.

Mendoza's first start saw him earn 13.9 fantasy points on 17 completions for 143 yards. If Bowers is out, Mendoza loses his top target and best receiver on the team.

Mendoza is not a starting fantasy quarterback yet, and his ceiling will be even lower if Bowers is inactive. Denver's defense ranks as the 12th-lowest team for passing touchdowns, and the defense has kept opponents' passing games in check recently.

Against the Seahawks, Mendoza took six sacks, and the Raiders will be trying to protect the rookie more against the Broncos, who have 26 sacks on the season.

Can Mayer Be A Direct Fantasy Replacement For Bowers?

Mayer will not have the same impact that Bowers has, but he will be a good pick-up for managers in a pinch if Bowers is out.

Mayer might be a touchdown-dependent option, but he will be one of the main targets for Mendoza in Week 11, whether Bowers plays out not.