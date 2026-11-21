Much like every week, there are a ton of fantasy football stars who have either been ruled out for Week 11 or are questionable and could miss this weekend's game. Fantasy owners have to be prepared and have a pivot option in case the player they are relying on gets moved, even if they end up being a surprising game-time inactive. These are the top pivot-option injury replacements for Week 11.

RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

We all know this one, but it would be irresponsible to not mention the most important injury replacement of the week. Not only is Johnson replacing the most important injured player, but he is also the best replacement of the week.

The Chiefs have already ruled out Kenneth Walker III for Week 11, so there won't be any surprises here. Johnson should be viewed as an RB1 this week in an ideal matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after going off for 171 total yards and two touchdowns last week.

WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans has a chance to return this week, but he is not a lock to get back out on the field. He's a 33-year-old with an Achilles injury; they aren't putting him out there if he's not 100% during warm-ups before the game.

Samuel would serve as the WR1 if Evans is unable to go. In his return from injury last week, with Evans inactive, Samuel racked up 110 total yards and two touchdowns.

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

This is the one that everyone will be watching for. Brock Bowers is expected to be a game-time decision, and it's hard to know what to believe from the Raiders' coaching staff. What we do know is that Bowers got in two limited practices this week and is listed as questionable.

If Bowers is ruled out, Mayer could be in for a huge day in a great matchup against the Denver Broncos. Denver is allowing the third-most points to fantasy tight ends this season.

TE Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid being listed as doubtful has flown under the radar a bit this week because all the attention to tight ends has been diverted towards Bowers. Still, a lot of fantasy owners have been rolling with Kincaid, and the most frustrating part about watching him is having to deal with Knox stealing catches. Knox won't have to deal with Kincaid stealing his receptions this week.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News