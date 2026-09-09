Fantasy Football Injury: Brock Bowers Expected To Miss Time After Undergoing Knee Procedure, Go Get Michael Mayer!

Today is supposed to be a happy day with the NFL kicking off, but we just got some major injury news, and it's brutal. Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers has undergone a procedure on his knee to trim his meniscus, which is expected to cost him a couple of games at the start of the season.



BREAKING - TE Brock Bowers underwent a meniscus trim Tuesday and will miss a game or two, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/uzQEpLpEoY — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 9, 2026

He just had the procedure done yesterday, which means he is more likely to miss at least two games rather than just one, based on the normal timetable for this procedure. However, we will have to hold out hope that he's back as soon as possible. This is a tough break for fantasy football owners.



Fantasy Impact



TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders



Bowers struggled through knee injuries last season, and this season is not off to a good start. He was clearly hindered for a large portion of last year, and fantasy owners who paid up for the star tight end should be panicking.



This is absolutely terrible news. Hopefully, he comes back at 100%, and this doesn't drive down his production for a large portion of the season. Based on where he was drafted, his owners can't afford that.



The timing of this news is absolutely horrible, but fantasy owners are going to have to make do. The good news is that there is a strong chance that there is a great option still on the waiver wire. You should be looking to add Bowers' direct backup, Michael Mayer, and plug him into your lineup until Bowers is back on the field.

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders



Mayer was solid last season as an injury replacement when Bowers missed time. Adding a solid direct replacement to Bowers is probably the best-case scenario right now. In his best game, we saw him catch five of seven targets for 50 yards and a touchdown.

All offseason, we heard that he was going to be a bigger part of the offense this season, so he is likely already worked into the game plan. However, he is now going to be a much bigger part of the offense than anybody expected or wanted to start the season.

f you owned Bowers, you need to race to the waiver wire to pick up Mayer. Like now... Stop reading this and go get him!

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