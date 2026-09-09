The Latest George Kittle Injury Update Might Be The Worst-Case Scenario For Fantasy Football

The latest injury update on San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is not good news for fantasy football owners. His head coach, Kyle Shanahan, has suggested that his playing time will be monitored and that the team has "got to be smart" when it comes to deploying the star tight end.

The 49ers will monitor the playing time for TE George Kittle in Week 1, per HC Kyle Shanahan.



"We got to be smart with that.” pic.twitter.com/kzES6ipV7D — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 9, 2026

This news will put fantasy owners in a tough spot. It is just vague enough to allow his fantasy owners to still consider starting him, and just ominous enough to force them to consider benching him.

Fantasy Impact

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

In the best-case scenario, you've already prepared for not having Kittle in Week 1, so you already have a better option on your roster. However, if that is not the case, this is a tough situation to deal with. Especially since we have no idea how many snaps he's going to play or in what situations he'll be on the field.

If he is going to be on the field for more than half his usual snaps with red-zone work, he would still be a startable fantasy asset; however, for all we know, they might only plan to play him for 10 to 20 snaps in Week 1.

This is a situation where the team just designating him as inactive would be the better outcome for fantasy owners. It would take out the guessing game, protect him from injury, and allow his clear backup to handle the full load.

We would look to go with another option if possible. If Chig Okonkwo is available, we have him listed as a TE1 this week in our rankings. Luckily, this position is deep this season, and there should be options on the waiver wire.

TE Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

The same issue we have with Kittle, we have with Tonges. We just don't know how much he'll be on the field because of the uncertainty surrounding Kittle. If you own both of these tight ends, this is the worst-case scenario. Nevertheless, we would roll the dice on Kittle rather than Tonges. Go with the upside in that situation.

Tonges also has very little standalone value if you have him without Kittle. Unless Kittle is a surprise inactive, Tonges should not be in any starting lineups this week. However, you might want to wait until Kittle is officially listed as active before cutting him.

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