Fantasy Football Injury Impact: AJ Brown In Danger Of Missing Week 8, Opening The Door For A Sleeper Wide Receiver

New England Patriots wide receiver AJ Brown was not spotted at practice on Friday, putting his availability for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in question. Brown is still listed with an ankle injury as well as a new knee injury.

A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) was not spotted at Friday's practice.



Via @ezlazar pic.twitter.com/kKuzQDJmd8 — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 30, 2026

There is still a chance he plays this week, but there is also a good chance that he doesn't. With this game being played in the late slate of games on Sunday afternoon, hopefully we get some clarity on his situation soon, and he doesn't end up being a game-time decision.

Fantasy Impact

WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

It's been a rough season for Brown, who has played in just two games since returning from a Week 1 ankle injury. Still, the Patriots and fantasy owners need him. There is now a real chance that he won't be able to play in Week 8.

If he does end up playing, he should be in your starting lineup against the Miami Dolphins this week; however, if he can't play, this is beginning to look like a lost season for the star wideout. In the worst-case scenario, he will end up being a game-time decision.

If Brown is a game-time call, you need to make sure you have a backup plan and someone to pivot to. Be sure that your pivot option doesn't play before the Patriots' game on Sunday. This is a situation you will have to monitor closely.

WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

With Romeo Doubs already on injured reserve, if Brown is sidelined, Douglas would step in as the top fantasy wide receiver in New England. The issue is, the Patriots' passing attack is unpredictable.

In Week 7, their top three receivers were Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry, and Eli Raridon. It is hard to trust any of their wideouts, but Douglas is the one to start if you are rolling with one Pats receiver.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

It's been a rough year for Maye when it comes to his weapons. After having one of the worst groups of pass-catchers in the league last season, things were supposed to be better this season with the addition of Brown and Doubs. Now, not only have they moved on from Stefon Diggs, but Brown and Doubs can't stay healthy.

Brown not playing this week could drop Maye in the rankings. His weapons will likely be the worst group in football this week if Brown doesn't play.

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