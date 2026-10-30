Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings For All Positions: Rashee Rice And Lamar Jackson Rise As They Overcome Injury

It's Friday, and things are changing rapidly when it comes to fantasy football. That means it's time to update our rankings again. You need to get your lineups set, and we are here to help. These are our final fantasy football rankings for every position for Week 8.

Quarterbacks

There weren't a ton of changes to the quarterbacks since earlier in the week, but there are a few. With Lamar Jackson looking healthy and expected to play, he moved up our rankings into the QB3 slot in what should be a shootout against the Buffalo Bills.

Running Backs

There are a lot of running backs who should have great games in Week 8. Bhayshul Tuten climbed into the RB1 conversation with the Indianapolis Colts trading away DeForest Buckner. Rhamondre Stevenson and Chase Brown also saw a slight bump at the expense of Ollie Gordon, who dropped a bit due to a tough matchup against the New England Patriots.

Wide Receivers

We are once again taking advantage of the Colts' defense here, with Parker Washington jumping Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Rashee Rice is also back in the rankings after practicing all week. That is a situation we will continue to monitor. The same goes for AJ Brown.

Tight Ends

The tight ends are interesting this week because of the matchups, but you won't see many changes from earlier in the week. Certainly no significant moves near the top of the rankings. This position is generally healthy and set.

Defense and Special Teams

We usually don't include the D/ST in this article, but I did the rankings for them this week so you get a bit of a bonus addition to the article. While how good a defense is obviously plays a major role in the rankings, the matchups also play a massive role. Be sure to check these out.

Kickers

They are the most random position and don't belong in the game. I long for the day when everyone removes them from their leagues, and we no longer have to ackowledge them.

Rankings For All Positions: Week 8



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