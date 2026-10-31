Fantasy Football Injury Impact: AJ Brown Is Ruled Out, Making DeMario Douglas And 2 Sleepers Viable Flex Options

The New England Patriots have ruled out wide receiver AJ Brown for their Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He has been dealing with an ankle and knee injury. It seems like the knee injury may have been the bigger issue this week.

A.J. Brown (ankle) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.



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This leaves the Patriots with just three wide receivers. DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism, and Kyle Williams will handle the wide receiver snaps on Sunday.

Fantasy Impact

WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

It's been a brutal season for Brown and his fantasy football owners. He will now miss Week 8, and there is a chance he misses more time beyond this.

Many fantasy football owners had high hopes for Brown this season, but it's getting late quickly, and he has given them next to nothing in an injury-plagued year. All we can do now is monitor him as we get closer to Week 9.

WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

Douglas is expected to step up as the Patriots' WR1 on Sunday. We've seen him have games, including Weeks 5 and 6, when he racked up a total of 11 receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He becomes a sneaky good play in Week 8, but he does have a tough matchup against the Dolphins, who are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

WR Efton Chism III, New England Patriots

Chism could be a solid desperation flex option in deeper leagues this week. He is undoubtedly risky, but he should see increased volume with Brown, along with Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins, out this week. While he is risky, he's still safer than Kyle Williams, who is a boom-or-bust option at best.

TE Eli Raridon, New England Patriots

The rookie tight end should have an increased role this week behind Hunter Henry, who could lead this team in receiving. He has had a role in this offense this season, including last week when he caught three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, which was his second touchdown of the season.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Maye is still a locked-in QB1 this week, but when do the losses to his WR corps become too much? We are still rolling with him, but he does become much riskier with Brown being ruled out.

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