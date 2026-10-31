Saquon Barkley, Antonio Williams, And More Fantasy Football Boom-Or-Bust Options In Week 8

There are players who you know could win you your week or sink your lineup. They have the upside to be great and the floor to be horrific. It's difficult to decide whether you want to start or sit them.

We are going to help make you that decision. These are the top fantasy football boom-or-bust options for Week 8.

Boom-Or-Bust Players: Week 8

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray has not been good this season. Both his ceiling and floor have been low. Through five games, he has thrown for 812 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, with 132 scoreless rushing yards. That is where the bust side comes in.

However, he is facing the Detroit Lions defense this week. They are allowing 26.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which is the most in the league. This is still a capable quarterback with rushing upside, throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison against the worst pass defense in football. The boom is definitely there in this matchup.

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

We know Barkley can be an elite running back in any matchup, but he comes with a ton of risk in this game. Unfortunately, we expect him to be much more likely to bust than boom this week. He clearly isn't healthy and is expected to be limited in this game, which is scary.

To make matters worse, he has a tough matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, who are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. While we know how good he can be, he also has a low floor this week.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

The third-round rookie has caught 18 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown this season. He has flashed, but he hasn't quite broken out yet. This week will be his opportunity to shine.

Terry McLaurin is out for the season with a knee injury, and Treylon Burks and Stefon Diggs are also a bit banged up, with Burks being listed as questionable for the game. He has a chance to break out against an Eagles defense that is allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

We have another third-round rookie here. In two full games, he has caught seven of 10 targets for 164 yards and two touchdowns. He was a star all summer and has looked great every time we've seen him.

Nevertheless, we have a very small sample size, and he could end up with Christian Gonzalez on him in this game. The talent is there, but the Dolphins' offense and matchup could hold him back.

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