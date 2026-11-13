Fantasy Football Injury Impact: AJ Brown Practices Again, Making DeMario Douglas A Risky Flex Option

New England Patriots wide receiver AJ Brown has now practiced for three consecutive days leading up to the Pats' game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, on Sunday morning. However, he is still listed as questionable due to knee and ankle injuries.

A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) practiced Friday for a third straight day.



Via @MikeReiss pic.twitter.com/PCRf28UZdX — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 13, 2026

The fact that he even made the trip to Munich is a promising sign, but we would still consider him to be truly questionable for Sunday's game. In the worst-case scenario, we would expect Brown to return in Week 12 after the Patriots' Week 11 bye, but hopefully he's able to go this week. We view him as being on the right side of questionable.

Fantasy Impact

WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Getting Brown in their lineup would be a huge boost for fantasy owners, especially in a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions. Their secondary has been battered all season, and they have struggled mightily against the pass.

We are putting Brown right back in our lineups this week if he's active. Since getting injured in Week 1, we have viewed Brown as a potential league-winner down the stretch. That's exactly what we are still expecting from Brown during this last push towards the fantasy playoffs.

WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

Douglas has helped carry a ton of fantasy teams over the past month or so, but he becomes very risky if the Pats have both Brown and Mack Hollins back on the field. That's not to say that he can't have a big game, but his production will become much more erratic.

It's something we have seen throughout his entire stint in New England. He will be a risky flex option if Brown is active.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

After a terrible first few weeks of the season, Maye has been the high-end QB1 fantasy owners thought they were getting when they drafted him. That's without us ever seeing him with his full complement of weapons. This could be the closest we've gotten if Brown is able to return this week.

No team has given up more fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. He should have a monster week overseas if he finally has his top target back and healthy.

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