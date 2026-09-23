Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Alec Pierce Being Placed On IR Could Make Josh Downs A Breakout Star

The Indianapolis Colts have placed wide receiver Alec Pierce on injured reserve after he re-aggravated the heel injury he dealt with for almost the entirety of the offseason. He is hoping to avoid surgery and that the injury will heal up with rest. Now that he's on IR, he will miss at least four games, but is looking at more of a 4-6 week timeline to return.



The Colts “hope” Alec Pierce (heel) will miss about 4-6 weeks but it's "possible" he'll need a little more time, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/vgF3AiEzhN — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 23, 2026

Fantasy Impact



WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts



Pierce was an early offseason breakout candidate for us, but he lost steam leading up to the start of the regular season due to how long his injury lingered. This is exactly why he began to slide in the rankings.



We are now essentially in the same situation we were in back in mid-August. The hope is that he will return right around mid-season, and we know that the upside and opportunity will be there. Nevertheless, this injury will also be looming. There is a real chance that he returns, it doesn't heal properly, and he ends up having to undergo surgery.



There is nothing fantasy owners can do now other than stash him in their IR slot. We wouldn't advise cutting him if you don't have to, but it's unlikely you'll be able to breathe easy with him in your lineup at any point this season.



WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts



Downs should now step up as the undisputed WR1 in Indianapolis with Pierce sidelined. He has the opportunity to have the big breakout season that fantasy owners have been waiting for. However, if he doesn't step up and produce now, he might never become a thing.



Fantasy owners should be excited to get him in their lineups. At the very least, we should get to see exactly what he has to offer as a potential NFL WR1.



WR Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts



Allen now gains some fantasy relevance. This is the guy who could throw a wet towel on Downs, much like he did to Ladd McConkey last season. It's definitely worth rostering Allen, and he could become a viable flex option in PPR leagues.

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