Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Breece Hall Ruled Out, Opening The Door For Braleon Allen And A Sleeper In Week 4

It was expected to happen at some point this week, but the New York Jets have officially ruled out running back Breece Hall for Week 4 due to a quad injury he suffered late in Week 3. With Hall out, backup Braelon Allen is expected to step in as the Jets' top back, with Isaiah Davis potentially mixing in behind him. This is going to shake things up for fantasy football this week.



Jets ruled out RB Breece Hall and WR Adonai Mitchell for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears. pic.twitter.com/NwiZ5SNwGs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2026

Fantasy Impact



RB Breece Hall, New York Jets



As expected, Hall has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears. Currently, he is listed as week-to-week and is in danger of missing more games beyond just Week 4.



As long as he's not placed on injured reserve in the next 48 hours, it's possible he misses another game or two, but he's not in any serious risk of missing an extended period of time beyond that. If the team believed that he was going to be out for a month or more, they would have placed him on the IR.



Still, this is a brutal loss for his fantasy owners, who have been relying on him as their RB2 or possibly even their RB1. Especially if they didn't handcuff him with Allen or acquire Allen off the waiver wire this week.



RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets



Allen was our top waiver wire pickup this week, and we expected him to be a serviceable replacement for Hall this week in a middle-of-the-pack matchup against the Chicago Bears. There is a chance that Allen sees even more volume than Hall because he doesn't have a backup like himself looming behind him. While Allen doesn't have the speed or explosion of Hall, he is a punishing runner at 235 pounds.



If you had stashed Allen or, more likely, won him off the waiver wire, you should be plugging him into your lineups this week. Through three weeks, he has carried the ball 19 times for 61 yards and a touchdown, while catching four of five targets for 11 more yards.



RB Isaiah Davis, New York Jets



Davis hasn't played an offensive snap yet this season, but head coach Aaron Glenn has repeatedly expressed confidence in him since taking over the team. He has established himself as a capable pass-catcher, and that's the role we expect him to step into with Hall sidelined. There is a chance that he steps in and has some low-end flex value in PPR leagues.

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