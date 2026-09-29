Week 4 Fantasy Football Top Overall Waiver Wire Targets: Kenyon Sadiq And Chris Bell Lead The Way

Now that Week 3 is behind us, our focus turns to Week 4. Like every week, this week kicks off with the waiver wire. Here, we are going to take a look at the best option at every position. These are the top overall waiver wire targets for Week 4.

Top Overall Waiver Wire Targets: Week 4

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold made his return in Week 3 from a glute injury he suffered in Week 1 and looked great. He threw for 379 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions on Sunday and will face off with the struggling Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

There is a chance that develops into more than just a streaming option, and could ascend into the ranks of a legitimate QB1 for the remainder of the season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has looked unstoppable and looks like the kind of receiver who can help take a quarterback to the next level.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Despite the fact that Breece Hall is only listed as week-to-week with a quad injury, Allen is still our top waiver wire option over either of the Dolphins' running backs. He is by far the top waiver-wire running back if you need a running back for this week.

He has a matchup against the Chicago Bears this week, which he should be able to thrive in while in a near bell-cow role. With Hall sidelined, we'd expect that Allen would essentially step into his role in the rushing attack.

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

If you need a wide receiver to start this week, Bell probably isn't the best option; however, if you're looking to win your league, this is your guy. Bell is an ultra-talented rookie wideout with league-winning upside. As he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in December, he's only going to continue to get better.

The issue is that the Dolphins play the Minnesota Vikings this week, and that is not going to go well for that offense. Nevertheless, they had a tough matchup against the Chiefs in Week 3, and Bell led the team in receiving, catching four of seven targets for 67 yards. Even with Caleb Douglas coming back, Bell is going to continue to get better.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Granted, Mason Taylor and Adonai Mitchell were both out in Week 3, but Sadiq had his coming-out party and looked great. He caught seven of eight targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. On film, he looks exceptionally fast for a tight end. It looks like he's going to be the real deal for the Jets.

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