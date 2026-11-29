Brenton Strange has been the Jaguars' leading tight end this season, but rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher has shown flashes of brilliance this season.

The Jaguars went into Week 12 without Bhayshul Tuten and Parker Washington, and Strange left the Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans with a concussion.

Potentially without three of their biggest playmakers, who will the Jaguars turn to?

Fantasy Football Impact

TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strange has not been the most consistent fantasy tight end this season, especially with Trevor Lawrence spreading the ball around throughout his offense.

Strange is averaging 8.5 fantasy points this season, and he ranks as the TE15 for the remainder of the season.

Strange has played on 76.8% of the offensive snaps for the Jaguars through 10 games, ranking just below Jakobi Meyers on the season.

Strange suffered a concussion in Week 12, leaving his Week 13 status in question.

Status alert: Brenton Strange (concussion) won't return Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 29, 2026

TE Nate Boerkircher, Jacksonville Jaguars

If Strange misses Week 13, Boerkircher will be the Jaguars top tight end, which will give him a bigger role in the offense.

Boerkircher has been limited in his production this season with Strange still ahead of him, but he has shown glimpses of what he can do.

The rookie tight end has two touchdowns on the season, but he has not been targeted more than three times in a game.

Boerkircher's best outing came in Week 8, where he had one reception for 31 yard and a touchdown. Boerkircher has a 46.9% snap share for the Jaguars, which will increase in the absence of Strange, and if Washington misses a second straight week.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence has been one of the best fantasy quarterbacks this season, averaging 18.7 fantasy points.

Lawrence has not been without Strange for an extended period of time, other than a five game stretch in the 2025-26 season. Without Strange, Lawrence has a 2-3 record and has thrown for five touchdowns and three interceptions in that span.

Lawrence remains a must-start quarterback, given his dynamic play of passing and rushing. If Strange misses Week 13, Lawrence still has Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr, and rookie Josh Cameron, if Washington also misses Week 13 with his shoulder injury.

Is Boerkircher Worth Rostering If Strange Misses Time?

Boerkircher will certainly see more snaps and more of the ball if Strange is out in Week 13, but his fantasy ceiling is low, and he should not be rostered.

Boerkircher is a touchdown dependent tight end, and with all of the offensive weapons that the Jaguars have, there will be better options for fantasy managers tha Boerkircher.