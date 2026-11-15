Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Brock Bowers Injury Could Unlock Fantasy Sleeper

Fantasy managers of Brock Bowers will be holding their breath to see his Week 11 status after the star tight end left the Raiders' Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Bowers has been a key man for the Raiders and for fantasy managers, with the third-year man averaging over 20 fantasy points this season.

Without Bowers, the Raiders will have to lean on Michael Mayer to become the team's main tight end target.

Fantasy Football Impact

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers ranks as the TE3 in fantasy football, just behind Trey McBride and Isaiah Likely on targets and receptions.

Bowers has been one of the most consistent fantasy tight ends, averaging 15.5, 14.7, and 20.9 points per game in his first three seasons, respectively.

Bowers exited the game against the Seahawks early with an ankle injury, but he was able to return to the game, before exiting the game again and being ruled out with the same ankle injury.

Status alert: Brock Bowers (ankle) won't return Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 15, 2026

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Mayer has proved to be a decent fantasy play at times, and if Bowers misses time, he figures to be a good TE2 or flex play for managers.

Mayer is averaging 9.1 fantasy points, but he has been able to put up good numbers several weeks this season, including 16.2 and 16.5 point games against the Chiefs and the Bills, respectively.

Without Bowers, Mayer has shown he can be a high target tight end, with 27 catches for 251 yards and one touchdown in six previous games without the superstar tight end.

Mayer plays on 75-90% of the Raiders' offensive plays, which will be on the higher end if Bowers misses time.

QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Mendoza was thrust in the starting quarterback role after Kirk Cousins was traded to the Vikings.

Mendoza has had little time to prove himself to fantasy managers, but his start with the Raiders hasn't been bad. In his first start, Mendoza was able to find the end zone on a rushing play.

In the ongoing game, Mendoza has gone 13 for 18 for 85 yards.

Before Bowers' injury, Mendoza was able to find the tight end on two receptions for 18 yards.

How Should Fantasy Managers Proceed With Bowers' Injury?

Bowers' status will be worth monitoring before Week 11, and if he's unable to suit up, Mayer would be the TE1 for the Raiders.

Mayer would normally be a good fill-in pick for the tight end spot for fantasy managers, but the jury is still out on how the offense will look with Mendoza as QB1.