Fantasy Football Waiver Alert: Fernando Mendoza Named Raiders Starting QB. How Does It Affect Brock Bowers' Value?

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza Takes Over: Fantasy Outlook for Mendoza, Brock Bowers, and Tre Tucker

The Las Vegas Raiders are turning the page at quarterback, and the move has massive fantasy football implications. Following a trade that sends veteran Kirk Cousins back to Minnesota, the organization is handing the keys of the offense to rookie No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. At 4-5, the Raiders are pivoting toward the future, thrusting their young signal-caller directly into the fire.

Raiders No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will now take over as the starting QB following Kirk Cousins’ trade to Minnesota.



Las Vegas is 4-5, and Mendoza’s first two career starts will come against the Seahawks and Broncos, two of the NFL’s top defenses. pic.twitter.com/KFz0OfJt2J — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026

For fantasy football managers, this quarterback change shifts the landscape for the entire Las Vegas offense, and presents a waiver wire opportunity with Mendoza. Let's take an in-depth look at the fantasy football implications of the Raiders' moves at quarterback.

QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza enters the starting lineup with great pedigree as a former Heisman winner and national champion, but transitioning to the NFL mid-season is a daunting task. From a fantasy perspective, Mendoza profiles firmly as a QB2 with high-end developmental upside, but managers must brace for the volatility that comes with rookie quarterbacks.

The immediate schedule does him no favors. Mendoza's first two career starts come against the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos (two of the fiercest defensive units in the league). Expect rookie mistakes, pressure-induced sacks, and conservative game-script decisions early on as he adjusts to the speed of NFL pass rushes. However, his arm talent and supporting weapons mean he will have stretches where he flashes weekly streaming viability in Superflex formats. Treat him as a developmental stash rather than an instant plug-and-play QB1.

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Brock Bowers, a quarterback change from a veteran like Cousins to a rookie brings a slight downgrade (though to be fair, it's hard to upgrade from being the best tight end in fantasy football). Cousins provided steady and predictable target distribution that consistently elevated Bowers' floor, so it wll be hard for Mendoza to match that effort.

The silver lining? Young quarterbacks lean heavily on their tight ends as security blankets. When protections break down or downfield reads get clouded (which is likely against Seattle and Denver), Mendoza will look for his tight end over the middle to settle things down. Bowers will remain an every-week must-start due to his sheer talent and volume (and will likely continue to be overall TE1), but his efficiency and spike weeks could take a minor hit while Mendoza gets up to speed.

WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

For Tre Tucker, the shift to a rookie passer results in a slight downgrade for his immediate fantasy outlook. Tucker relies on vertical speed and timing routes downfield. With a rookie quarterback facing elite secondaries, deep shots may take longer to materialize, and accuracy on vertical throws can be erratic.

Tucker remains an intriguing upside stash in deeper leagues due to his explosive speed, but he becomes tough to trust in standard 12-team starting lineups until Mendoza proves he can consistently sustain the vertical passing game. Expect some quiet stat lines while he develops chemistry with the rookie.