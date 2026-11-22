The Ravens have had injury after injury this season, with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley out with injuries, and now star running back Derrick Henry is dealing with a potential concussion.

Henry's potential absence will have the Ravens turning to backup running back Justice Hill to take the majority of the workload.

Fantasy Football Impact

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Henry ran for a 15-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers, but he took a big hit on the turf at the end of the play, leaving him being evaluated for a concussion.

Status alert: Derrick Henry headed to locker room Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 22, 2026

Against the Panthers, Henry ran for 94 yards on 13 carries and added four catches for 17 yards with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Henry also lost one fumble in Week 11.

Henry never returned to the Week 11 game, after exiting late in the fourth quarter and being seen in the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

The Ravens have had to rely on Henry's rushing power with their injuries at quarterback, with the 11th-season running back averaging 16.1 fantasy points this season.

Henry will have a week to recover from the hard hit, before the Ravens take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, November 29.

RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs the ball during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill is the backup to Henry, but he has proven he can be a useful back for the Ravens.

With Henry exiting late, Hill did not have much time to help the Ravens offense against the Panthers, but if Henry misses Week 12, Hill will be the go-to running back for the Ravens, and he could be a valuable pickup for fantasy managers.

Hill is averaging just 7.0 fantasy points this season, but he has seen an increased workload the past two weeks, which saw him earn 18.2 and 8.8 fantasy points in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively.

Hill only averages 45% of the offensive snaps for the Ravens, but if Henry is out, Hill's snap share will see a massive increase.

Hill can also be a threat in the passing game, with 25 receptions for 145 yards this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens

Without Henry, Brissett will have to rely on Hill as the main back, while also throwing the ball to his receivers more.

Brissett has been an important addition to the Ravens' offense after the injuries to Jackson and Huntley, but it remains to be seen if he can have an impact for fantasy managers.

In his first game for the Ravens, Brissett earned 11.8 fantasy points off of 33 completions for 30 yards and one interception against the Chargers in Week 10.

Against the Panthers, Brissett scored 13.74 fantasy points on 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Week 12 will see Brissett face the Texans, who rank 20th in total yards, 11th in rushing defense, and 18th in scoring defense. The Texans have also sacked quarterbacks 35 times this season, ranking their sack defense second in the league

With or without Henry in Week 12, Brissett should not be starting quarterback for fantasy managers in most leagues.

Should Hill Be Started If Henry Is Out?

Hill will definitely see a bigger workload if Henry is out with a concussion, and he'll likely be an RB2 or flex play for managers in Week 12.

Hill can be an explosive back for the Ravens, but the Texans have a good rush defense, only allowing an average of 102.6 yards per game for rushers.

Managers should keep an eye on Henry's status before Week 12, but stash Hill if Henry is trending towards not playing.