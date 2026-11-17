It is getting deep into the fantasy football season, and Week 11 is already here. That means we have to get our lineups set, and this is going to be a tough week for a lot of fantasy owners. Injuries and bye weeks are going to take their toll on a lot of fantasy lineups this week.

We are going to help you navigate this week and pull off a big win. Here, we are focusing on the running backs, who are going to be tough this week. These are our must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 11.

Must-Start Running Backs: Week 11

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Monangai is expected to practice this week coming off the team's bye, and we expect him to be out there against the New Orleans Saints this weekend. We are throwing him right back into our lineups in a fantastic matchup. The Saints are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

The last time we saw Monagai in action, he carried the ball 30 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns. While we don't expect to see that this week, we do expect him to see more than enough volume to be fantasy-viable in a great matchup.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

We don't love Montgomery and don't expect him to be very good for the remainder of the season. Woody Marks will be the lead back once he is back in action. That won't be this week, though.

The Texans are coming off a tough loss to the Browns after blowing a three-score lead, and Marks will not be playing on Thursday Night Football. Houston is going to destroy the sinking Indianapolis Colts. They were already a strong matchup, and that was before they traded their best run defender away. Start Montgomery this week, even if it ends up being this week only.

RB Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints

Based on what we had seen the past few weeks before Etienne returned, we expect him to see significantly more usage this week. While Etienne wasn't very good in his Week 10 return, Audric Estime was much worse, and Alvin Kamara is washed. We are willing to go back to the well with Etienne this week in hopes that he takes on a legitimate RB1 workload, as we saw with Estime in Week 9.

RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

If you are looking for a deeper sleeper, Hill is an interesting option, with the Ravens struggling to get Derrick Henry going while shuffling through backup quarterbacks, when the Ravens are trailing, and they have been trailing a lot.

We do not expect the Ravens to beat the Carolina Panthers this week, and they are a great matchup for running backs, allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. With 15 targets over the past two games and a great matchup on the ground, Hill could be a sneaky good play in Week 11.

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