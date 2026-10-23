Fantasy Football Injury Impact: DeVonta Smith’s Potential Absence Creates a Complicated Start-Sit Puzzle

DeVonta Smith lands himself back on the injury report. As of Friday afternoon, the Eagles wide receiver is very much in doubt to play after missing practice. The listed injury is a hamstring, which has lingered for several weeks. At Fantasy Sports On SI, we do our due diligence. The following estimates how the Eagles' offense may project without Smith active.

Fantasy Football Impact

It is nearly impossible to project the Eagles' passing offense as of Friday afternoon. Both Dontayvion Wicks and Dallas Goedert are questionable to play on Monday Night Football.

Let's first review usage when Smith was previously out in Weeks 4 and 5. The following are per game.

Dontavyion Wicks: 6.5 Targets, 4.0 Receptions, 40.5 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 34.5 Routes Run

Makai Lemon: 5.5 Targets, 4.0 Receptions, 35.0 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 32.5 Routes Run

Darius Cooper: 5.0 Targets, 2.5 Receptions, 52.0 Yards, 1.5 Touchdowns, 33.0 Routes Run

Dallas Goedert*: 9.0 Targets, 6.0 Receptions, 38.0 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 29.0 Routes Run

Goedert was inactive in Week 4*

Wicks' volume puts him roughly in the WR30 range in fantasy football. The Cowboys rank 5th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to Wide Receivers. If active, despite Goedert's status, Wicks can start in your WR3 or Flex spot. If Goedert is out with Smith, then he rises to WR2 range.

Lemon plays from the slot position over 50% of the time. Goedert is the only player with a slot rate over 35%. Thus, Lemon might benefit more if Goedert were out.

The Cowboys do rank dead last in Yards per Target Allowed in the slot. In fact, they allow 1.7 more yards per target than the next-worst team, so Lemon is a sleeper pick at WR3 range if Smith were out, and he should start if Goedert were out.

I am still wary of Lemon's ability if Smith were active, given that he has just 3.0 receptions per game across the whole season, including games where Smith and Goedert missed time.

Cooper has 67% of his targets and 63% of his receptions in those two games when Smith was inactive. That earned him more playing time in Week 6, when he ran 26 routes. Cooper averaged 7.0 routes run per game in Weeks 1-3.

It is difficult to promote starting Cooper regardless of the injury outcomes in Philadelphia. In his two breakout games, Cooper still averaged 2.5 receptions, and now he plays with McKee instead of Jalen Hurts.

DeVonta Smith Injury Update

Sense I got as of yesterday was that DeVonta Smith and Tay Wicks were going to be down this week, but there was optimism that Dallas Goedert could go. Several days to go here … https://t.co/pjYwaOygY2 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 23, 2026

The Eagles have the advantage of playing on Monday rather than Sunday. Thus, Friday practice acts like Thursday. But missing that practice is still bad news for Smith. Often, a limited practice suggests a player will play, but missing it suggests bad news.

Since the Eagles have one extra day, we must wait until Saturday afternoon for a clearer status. If you own Smith in fantasy football, I wouldn't wait. Find a backup if you don't already have one. Click here for Week 7 Wide Receiver Streamers.

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