Christian Kirk, DeMario Douglas, And Three More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 7

It's been a tough season for wide receivers. We have seen a ton of injuries to both the position and the quarterbacks throwing them the ball. Now you tack on bye weeks, and filling out your roster is going to be tough for some fantasy football owners.

We are going to help you find some options that could still be available for you this week. These are our top wide receiver streamers for Week 7.

WR Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers

Both Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are expected to miss Week 7, and it doesn't look like Demarcus Robinson is expected to be activated from injured reserve. However, it does look like Kirk has a good chance to return to action this week.

He should immediately step in as the team's top wide receiver if he gets out on the field. At the very least, he should be picked up off waivers, but he should be a high-upside start this week against the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. If he is inactive, you could look at other options in San Fran like Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing.

WR Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

With Davante Adams going down in Week 6, Mumpfield will step into a WR2 role. Defenses will be loading up on Puka Nacua, so they will need a second option to emerge. We already saw Mumpfield as a WR2 earlier in the season when Nacua was hurt, and in Week 3, he caught four of eight targets for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Not only is Mumpfield a solid streaming option this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he could be a valuable asset for the remainder of the fantasy season. He is a short-term option with long-term upside.

WR Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are coming off a bye, and Malik Washington may have been cut last week and is sitting on waivers. His upside is capped by the Miami offense, but he has a solid floor. He has seen at least five targets in every game this season, and his lowest yardage total in a game has been 47 yards. While Washington might not win you your week, he's not going to lose it for you either.

WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

Douglas is coming off back-to-back strong games, and his hot streak could continue with Romeo Doubs landing on injured reserve this week. Over the past two weeks, he has caught 11 of 13 targets for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

He has greatly benefited from the rise of Drake Maye and should maintain the WR2 role in New England behind AJ Brown with Doubs sidelined. Act fast, because he plays on Thursday Night Football this week against the Chicago Bears.

WR Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals

Bourne continues to be the top receiver in Arizona since Marvin Harrison Jr was traded. We all thought Harrison being traded would lead to a huge Michael Wilson breakout, but instead it's been Bourne who has benefited.

In Week 6, he led the Cardinals' wide receivers across the board, catching five of eight targets for 47 yards. He should be rostered in all leagues and is a strong start this week against the Denver Broncos.



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