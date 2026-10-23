Fantasy Football Injury Impact: How Does Adonai Mitchell Returning Impact Omar Cooper Jr?

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has been a full go in practice this week and is set to return from his finger injury in Week 7. Barring an in-game injury, this will be the first time that Mitchell and first-round wideout Omar Cooper Jr play a full game together. It will be interesting to see how the Jets utilize both wide receivers in their passing attack.

Adonai Mitchell (finger) "will play Sunday," per head coach Aaron Glenn.



Via @BrianCoz pic.twitter.com/RDaLnBN7TP — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 23, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Mitchell started the season off better than expected and saw a ton of volume the last time we saw him on the field. In the first two games of the season, he caught 9 of 14 targets for 123 yards. That includes Week 2, which Cooper missed completely, when he caught six of 12 targets for 63 yards.

However, he returns to a very different situation. In Week 7, he rejoins an offense with a fully healthy first-round wideout coming off a breakout game in it. Mitchell could step right back in as the WR2 or be relegated to an afterthought in a mediocre Jets' passing attack. He should be viewed as a flex option this week with more risk than upside.

WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

Cooper returned to action last week after getting injured in Week 1. He looked great, catching six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. While it was an impressive showing, it's also just a one-game sample size.

In Week 3, we saw fellow first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq catch seven of eight targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. Since then, he has caught three passes for 15 yards in three games. The point being, one great game does not guarantee Cooper is going to keep up the production.

We would start Cooper over Mitchell this week if given the choice. Cooper should be considered a high-upside flex option this week.

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Wilson is the clear-cut WR1, and we don't expect Mitchell or Cooper to impact his volume. However, all of these wide receivers could be in for a tough week against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points in the league to wide receivers.

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