Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings For All Positions: Puka Nacua And Breece Hall Remain In Question

It's Friday, and we are rapidly approaching our seventh fantasy football Sunday. We have to make sure our lineups are locked in for Week 7. We have made a lot of changes to our rankings since earlier in the week because we've had a lot of injury news.

It's going to be a tough week to set your lineup, but we are here to help you make the best possible start and sit decisions. These are our final fantasy football rankings for every position in Week 7.

Final Rankings: Week 7

Quarterbacks

Drake Maye is locked into our top spot, and we can live with that after a strong performance on Thursday Night Football. We also have Lamar Jackson locked into our QB2 spot, expecting him to return from his ankle injury this week.

With news of the Puka Nacua injury, which we will get back to, we have dropped Matthew Stafford a few spots this week. Baker Mayfield is also now being ranked as the starter for the Buccaneers, while Jalon Daniels has been dropped.

Running Backs

It's been a wild week for running backs. Since our early-week rankings, we have added Saquon Barkley and removed Jeremiyah Smith from our rankings. Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and Zach Charbonnet are all also expected to return and ranked as such.

One player you may notice is missing from the rankings is New York Jets running back Breece Hall. We do not expect him to play this week and did not add him to our rankings. However, there is a shot that he plays, and we will add him this weekend if it looks like he has a real shot at playing.

Wide Receivers

As we mentioned earlier, Nacua exited practice with a calf injury on Thursday, and that's all we really know. We would be surprised if he practiced on Friday, and he seems to be on the wrong side of questionable.

There isn't enough information out yet to drop him from our rankings, but he did go from being our WR1 to barely cracking the top-20. This is a situation to monitor very closely.

Tight Ends

We didn't change much when it comes to our tight end rankings. Our biggest focus was the Los Angeles Rams tight ends, with Colby Parkinson making a significant jump.

Davante Adams is out, and Nacua is very questionable, so we expect both Parkinson and Tyler Higbee to have major roles in the Rams' passing attack this week. Other than that, our rankings haven't changed much since earlier in the week.

Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 7

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