Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Ja'Marr Chase Misses Practice, Opening The Door For Tee Higgins And A Sleeper

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was not spotted at practice today. We do not yet know why, but this immediately becomes a situation to monitor. Chase is one of the top fantasy football options in the league in Week 8.

Ja'Marr Chase was not spotted during the media-viewing portion of Wednesday's practice.



Via @Trags pic.twitter.com/FkbgjVurDf — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 28, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

We don't know what is going on with Chase, but this is a situation you'll have to monitor closely throughout the week. However, it is not time to panic because we have no reason to believe that he is in danger of missing Week 8.

Hopefully this is nothing, and he's fine. Nevertheless, we should know a lot more on Friday. If he's unable to practice tomorrow, it will begin to raise some red flags, and if that carries into Friday, it's panic time. We will be sure to keep you updated on this matter.

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

If Chase is forced to miss any time, Higgins gets a huge boost in fantasy value. He would go from a solid WR2 option to a strong must-start WR1 against the Tennessee Titans this week.

Higgins would be a WR1 on a ton of NFL teams and is more than capable of stepping in for Chase and being a fantasy football superstar. You are starting Higgins either way, but this would give him a significant boost.

WR Dohnte Meyers, Cincinnati Bengals

Meyers would slide into the WR2 role if Chase misses any time. We had a game when Chase left early this season, and Meyers finished that game catching seven of nine targets for 82 yards. If Chase misses Week 8, Meyers would become a risky flex option. We wouldn't want to start him, but there are definitely worse options out there who will be in starting lineups.

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Losing Chase would be a significant downgrade for Burrow. Not having the best receiver in the NFL will always hurt his quarterback. We would still view Burrow as a high-end QB1 with or without Chase, but this would be a tough loss. We will monitor this situation closely for Burrow and everyone else in Cincy.

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