Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Emeka Egbuka And Caleb Douglas Are On The Rise

This NFL season is flying by as we now enter Week 8. We are in the heart of the fantasy football season, and we are here to focus on the heart of your fantasy football rosters. That is, of course, the wide receivers. They likely make up the bulk of your roster, and there are a ton to choose from.

This also makes them one of the hardest positions to rank from week to week. Their production relies heavily on other people, like quarterbacks and opposing cornerbacks, but we are here to make sure you get them right when you set your lineup. These are our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 8.

Wide Receivers

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

With a solid matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Chase climbs into our WR1 spot. We expect him to have a monster week, and we would start him over any other wide receiver option. He comes in just ahead of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Nevertheless, we would have no issue if you had JSN in the WR1 spot ahead of Chase.

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson comes in four spots ahead of ECR (expert consensus rankings) as our WR4. We love his matchup this week against the Detroit Lions, who have seen their secondary be destroyed by injuries this season.

Detroit is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and Jefferson is still one of the best players in the entire NFL. This should be a huge week for the Vikings' star.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Egbuka is back in our rankings as the WR20. That's 19 spots ahead of ECR. We expect him to return this week after failing to clear the league's concussion protocol last week.

His current ranking is likely just a case of many of the rankers not catching up with this week yet. We'd expect that most rankings are adjusted and Egbuka ends up being ranked much closer to where we have him than where he is currently ranked in the ECR.

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins rookie wide receiver returned last week and caught two touchdown passes. We have him 14 spots ahead of ECR as our WR29. He deserves to be this high and potentially even higher. There is a real chance that he's a league-winner down the stretch this season.

Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 8



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