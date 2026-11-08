Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Josh Jacobs Injury Boosts Packers Wide Receivers

The Green Bay Packers' rushing game has been less than impressive this season, and a hand injury to Josh Jacobs looks to dampen the run game even more.

With MarShawn Lloyd already inactive against the New England Patriots, the Packers will have to use Pierre Strong in the run game if Jacobs is unable to return.

Even if Jacobs is able to return, the running back will be playing at less than 100%, which significantly boosts the Packers wide receivers, who will likely be targeted more.

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs has played just two weeks this season, which saw him earn fantasy managers 20.1 and 23.2 fantasy points, respectively.

Jacobs has helped the Packers' rushing offense in his return, but a hand injury could hinder his future performances, which will lead to more passing from Jordan Love to his receivers.

Status alert: Josh Jacobs (hand) questionable to return Sunday. https://t.co/MI47Kj2cI3 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 8, 2026

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Watson is averaging a solid 18.4 fantasy points per game this season, which has included two games with more than 30 fantasy points.

Watson had an injury scare in Week 8, which saw him exit the game to go to a local hospital before returning to the game, but he is healthy for Week 9.

With Jacobs sidelined, Watson becomes an even bigger factor for the Packers. Watson plays roughly 77% of the offensive snaps for the Packers.

Watson has a 21.7% target share, which is second on the team behind fellow receiver Matthew Golden.

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Golden leads the Packers in receptions this season and trails only Watson in receiving yards. Golden continues to make explosive plays for the Packers, leading the league in targets of over 20+ yards.

Golden has been one of the biggest downfield threats this season, and without the rushing prowess of Jacobs, Golden will continue to be a favorite target for Love.

Golden remains a must-start receiver, especially if Jacobs is set to miss time.

QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love continues to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league and one of the best quarterbacks for fantasy managers.

The Packers QB is averaging 18.4 fantasy points this season, and he has hit double digit points in all eight of his previous games this season.

Without Jacobs, Love can also be used as a rusher, especially near the end zone. Love already has one rushing touchdown this season.

Can The Packers' Rushing Game Be Trusted?

Only Jacobs can be trusted in the Packers' rushing game, but his issues on and off the field make him a somewhat risky play.

Golden and Watson will both step up in his absence as the rushing game struggles without Jacobs, making both of the Packers' receivers must-start players.

Love also continues to excel for the Packers, and he should continue to be a starter for fantasy managers.