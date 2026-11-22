The Los Angeles Chargers finally got their first win of the season in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Chargers did it without their best receiver Ladd McConkey.

McConkey entered Week 11 with a questionable status, but he is active for the Chargers showdown at home to the New York Jets.

With McConkey back in the lineup, what does that mean for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense?

Fantasy Football Impact

WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Fantasy managers of McConkey have been left disappointed this year, with the star wide receiver battling injury after injury this season.

Following his second-year season where he averaged 11.3 fantasy points per game, McConkey has averaged just 8.6 points this season.

McConkey missed Weeks 9 and 10 with back spasms, and he has also dealt with a foot injury and concussion this season.

With McConkey back, the Chargers will get a boost to their offense, especially coming off their much-needed Week 10 win.

Ladd McConkey is active for Week 11. — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) November 22, 2026

The Jets are 2-8 this season and average 25.4 allowed points per game. The defense ranks 17th in the league, with 332.1 yards allowed per game. The Jets have also allowed for 17 pass touchdowns this season, which should give McConkey some hope that he'll get into the end zone.

WR Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Harris had a breakout game against the Ravens in Week 10, which saw him earn 13.6 fantasy points on five receptions for 86 yards.

Harris benefitted from McConkey's absence, and even with McConkey active, Harris will likely still see more of the football against the Jets.

Harris played 56 snaps, which was 98% of the offensive snaps in Week 10 for the Chargers. With McConkey back, Harris' snap share will likely go down, but he will likely still see a good share of the ball in Week 11.

In five games that McConkey and Harris have played together this season, Harris has managed 16 receptions for 240 yards but zero touchdowns.

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert will benefit from McConkey's return, despite having his best fantasy outing of the year without McConkey in Week 10.

Herbert added 16.3 fantasy points to his season tally in Week 10, where he had 129 passing yards and 51 rushing yards, along with a rushing touchdown.

McConkey's return will help Herbert have a more experienced receiver downfield, and the pair have played very little football without each other.

In just two career games that McConkey has missed with Herbert at quarterback, Herbert has struggled, with just 334 passing yards and two touchdowns across those two games.

Can Ladd McConkey Be A Trusted Fantasy Play?

McConkey figures to be a WR3 or flex play for fantasy managers in Week 11, especially with the receiver still not 100% fit after his back spasms.

While the Chargers' offense will benefit from McConkey's return, the offense still cannot be trusted for fantasy managers with all of the inconsistency this season.