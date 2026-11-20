Ladd McConkey recorded his third straight limited practice on Friday. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's Chargers vs. Jets game at SoFi Stadium. The cited issue is back spasms, and the general consensus is that McConkey is more likely than not to play. Nonetheless, he is questionable as of Friday evening, and the following analysis will showcase the Chargers' offense in both scenarios: active or inactive.

If McConkey Does Play

When healthy, McConkey is playing to a 90%+ route rate. Over his last three games, McConkey averages 2.53 Yards per Route Run—elite. In fact, he ranks 4th in the NFL in Yards per Target.

Historically, when players play through this specific injury, I've found little regression. McConkey hopes to be medically cleared, suit up, and pounce on the Jets' defense.

As it stands, McConkey is the only fantasy-viable pass-catcher on the Chargers. Tre' Harris is currently ranked outside my top 50, so we shouldn't worry much if/once McConkey gets the all-clear.

The Jets offer the following to wide receivers:

4th-fewest WR Yards Allowed per Game

9th-most WR Touchdowns Allowed per Game

7th-fewest WR Fantasy Points Allowed per Game

17th-most WR Yards per Target Allowed

The matchup won't be the easiest for McConkey, but it's certainly not a shutdown game. McConkey is a WR3 in Week 11 fantasy football. He can be started at Flex or WR3 if your league goes that deep.

If McConkey is Out

Tre' Harris and Quentin Johnston lead the charge in such a scenario. They have the following 2026 statistics as they pertain to volume and efficiency:

Tre' Harris

69% Route Rate

18.9% Targets per Route Run Rate

1.69 Yards per Route Run

51st-ranked in PFF Receiving Grade

70th in EPA per Target

Quentin Johnston

79% Route Rate

11.5% Targets per Route Run Rate

1.09 Yards per Route Run

101st-ranked in PFF Receiving Grade

36th in EPA per Target

Harris is the fantasy-viable option if McConkey is inactive. He is not a game-changer, but his volume would raise him into the top-40 range at wide receiver. The Chargers have been abysmal offensively, so it's not a high-confidence move, but you can make it solely for the volume that might be in store.

As for Johnston, he is having an awful year. Worse, Justin Herbert doesn't look his way. Johnston goes for the big plays, and we cannot rely on that.

No one else is worth a peek given the Chargers' struggles: No Keandre Lambert-Smith, no Oronde Gadsden II, no David Njoku.

Ladd McConkey Injury Update

game status for week 11 vs NYJ



QUESTIONABLE — Charlie Kolar, Ladd McConkey, Trey Pipkins, Isas Waxter, Tarheeb Still



DOUBTFUL — Brenen Thompson



OUT — Daiyan Henley, Rodney Shelley, Kendall Williamson — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 20, 2026

McConkey is dealing with back spasms. It is not surprising that he is still being limited in practice. He needs a range of measured workouts and stretches to stay healthy, and he's doing them. It increasingly sounds likely that he will play this Sunday, especially since he doesn't have to travel.

If you own McConkey, you can feel comfortable keeping him. But it's never a bad idea to add depth. Read more about our waiver wire targets.

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