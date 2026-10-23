Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Mike Evans Ruled Out For Week 7, Opening The Door For Christian Kirk And A Sleeper

The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out wide receiver Mike Evans for Week 7 with an Achilles injury. He has been dealing with a multitude of injuries all season, so he could use this time to try to get fully healthy.

Mike Evans (Achilles), per head coach Kyle Shanahan, has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Atlanta.



Via @mattbarrows pic.twitter.com/e0nAUEepuk — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 23, 2026

San Francisco has a bye week in Week 8, so he will have two weeks to try to get ready for the Niners' next game. With Deebo Samuel also ruled out, the 49ers will be extremely shorthanded at the position.

Fantasy Impact

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans was fully expected to miss this week; now the focus turns to Week 9. You have to be extremely careful with Achilles injuries, so it's not a lock that he is ready to return in Week 9. Nevertheless, we are too far out to speculate about that now.

All we can do now is monitor the situation and hope for the best. If he puts all his injuries behind him, this could work out for the best, and he can be a league winner down the stretch.

WR Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers

Kirk is expected to be activated from injured reserve this week. With Evans and Samuel out, Kirk could very well step in as the WR1 in his season debut.

He immediately becomes the top option with their other five wide receivers out, when you also consider that De'Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, and Ricky Pearsall are injured. Kirk is a risky start this week, but should have a decent floor and high upside.

WR Brandin Cooks, San Francisco 49ers

Cooks, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing will all be competing for targets in this game as well. It's very possible any of them could have a big game, with Cowing being a distant third on that list.

Unfortunately, it is nearly impossible to guess which one will have the largest role, and it's possible that none of them are start-worthy. We would leave them all on your bench with Kirk back. If you have to start one of them, we'd roll the dice on Watkins as a sleeper.

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