With Mike Evans Set To Miss Time With An Achilles Injury, Target Christian Kirk And Another 49ers' Sleeper

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans entered Monday Night Football banged up and was forced out of the game early, ultimately being ruled out. He was a game-time decision due to rib and Achilles injuries, and he ended up re-aggravating his Achilles injury.



Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Evans is dealing with Achilles tendinitis, and he is set to miss some time. The hope is that he'll be ready to return after the team's Week 8 bye. The 49ers host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.



Mike Evans' Achilles is intact, but he's expected to "miss a little time." Evans could return after the Week 8 bye week if all goes "according to plan."



Via @jenniferleechan pic.twitter.com/ZV82QQOMIi — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 20, 2026

Fantasy Impact



WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers



This is a tough injury to deal with, and we've seen it hold players out much longer than two weeks in the past. Unfortunately, Week 9 seems a bit optimistic for a return. Rushing a 33-year-old wide receiver back from an Achilles injury can end in disaster. The 49ers have to play this smart and make sure he's 100% before they let him on the field.



Fantasy owners will have to navigate at least the next few weeks without Evans, who has been outstanding this season. It appears that there are no wide receivers in San Francisco who were active last night that are fantasy-relevant; however, there should be reinforcements coming soon.



WR Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers



It sounds like Kirk was close to returning last night, and he could be on track to return in Week 7. If you are looking to pick up a 49ers wide receiver, Kirk would be our top priority for Week 7. He is a much better option than Jacob Cowing, Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins, who have proven that they are not viable fantasy options over the past few weeks.



WR Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers



Robinson has a chance to return in Week 7 as well, although he looks like he could be held out until Week 9 as well. You should monitor him throughout the week and adjust accordingly. If he is activated from injured reserve this week, he could be a strong option this week against the Atlanta Falcons. Otherwise, he could step into Evans' role in Week 9 if Evans is unable to return in that game.



QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers



Losing Evans will inevitably impact Purdy over the next weeks. We saw the passing attack slow down on Monday night once Evans went down, but some of that could have also been game-script related. Purdy should still be considered a QB1, but you should manage your expectations for Week 7 and play it by ear beyond that.



TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers



Kittle should be the biggest beneficiary with Evans sidelined. He has the big body the 49ers will need. While he's already been great this season, he could be the best tight end in the league while Evans is sidelined.

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