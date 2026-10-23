Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Rashee Rice Being Ruled OUT Opens The Door For Xavier Worthy And A Deep Sleeper

The Kansas City Chiefs have once again ruled out wide receiver Rashee Rice with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 4. It was originally called just a tweak, but that obviously isn't the case. He will now focus on working toward a return in Week 8, which is far from a lock. All we can do is continue to monitor the Chiefs' top wideout moving forward.



Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) will be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.



Via @SamMcDowell11 pic.twitter.com/1JA6f7bHHV — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 23, 2026

Fantasy Impact



WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs



While Rice's injury clearly wasn't a tweak, he also wasn't placed on injured reserve. That would lead us to believe that he should return to action either in Week 8 or Week 9, barring any setbacks.



Fantasy owners could certainly use him, as could Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' passing attack. Hopefully, he will get back on the practice field on Wednesday, but that may be optimistic.



WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs



Worthy was the clear WR1 with Rice sidelined last week. He played on 84% of the team's offensive snaps, which was 10% more than any other wide receiver. In Week 6, he led all Chiefs pass-catchers across the board, catching all seven of his targets for 73 yards.



It is safe to get Worthy back in your starting lineup this week. He has the upside, and the absence of Rice also gives him a much higher floor than usual. Worthy is the only Chiefs receiver with any kind of floor this week.



WR Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs



Allen had a lot of hype from the fantasy community heading into next week, but he flopped. He played on just nine snaps, but did catch both his targets for 27 yards. That is solid efficiency; however, the volume just isn't there, and we have no reason to believe it will be this week. There is no way we would start him this week.



WR Jalen Royals, Kansas City Chiefs



Royals was second in this WR corps in both snaps and targets last week. He played on 74% of his offensive snaps and caught two of his four targets for 24 yards. We would not want to start Royals this week, but he is probably the top option in the WR corps behind Worthy if you are looking for a very deep sleeper.

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