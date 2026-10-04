Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Saquon Barkley Injury Opens Door For Fantasy Sleeper

Saquon Barkley has left fantasy managers dissatisfied with his performances this season, and now a hamstring injury has left the Eagles running back with a questionable status for the remainder of the game against the Rams.

His injury provides boosts for the Eagles' next two running backs: Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley. Barkley's status also gives Jalen Hurts more running room, and without his top receiver, DeVonta Smith, Hurts may opt to run the ball more.

Saquon Barkley has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return today. https://t.co/Ly49hfX9sl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2026

Fantasy Football Impact

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley's fantasy value has been low this season, despite being considered one of the best running backs in the league. Barkley has not managed to record a double-digit fantasy point game yet this season, with his highest total being 9.0 points against both Washington and Chicago.

Barkley is not droppable yet, but his status will be one to monitor heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars.

RB Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

Tank Bigsby is in for a big workload with Barkley questionable to return for the Eagles. Bigsby recorded 11.8 fantasy points in Week 2, where Barkley exited early with an injury.

Bigsby had a low-volume game in Week 3, with Barkley and Shipley seeing more of the snap share than Bigsby in the backfield. If Barkley is out for Week 5 and beyond, Bigsby becomes a low-end flex option for fantasy managers.

RB Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles

Shipley is the third running back option for the Eagles, and with Barkley's injury, Shipley figures more into the Eagles offense.

Shipley does not have much fantasy value, with better options available for managers searching for running backs, but he will have a chance to take to the field more in the wake of Barkley's injury.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hurts has not been the reliable fantasy pick he has been in past seasons, but his ceiling is still high for managers.

Barkley's injury will lead to Hurts keeping the ball more and using his legs for the Eagles' offense, especially with Smith injured in the Eagles' wide receiver unit.

Hurts will look to Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks in the air, with both receivers being reliable for their quarterback this season.

Who Should Fantasy Managers Turn To After Barkley's Injury?

Tank Bisby has a big upside as a flex option for managers if Barkley misses time, with Bigby taking over backfield duties for the Eagles.

Hurts remains a must-start quarterback, especially with his ability to run the ball. Hurts will be looking for his wide receivers, Lemon and Wicks, to make big impacts with Barkley unable to make his usual explosive plays.