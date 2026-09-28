Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Travis Etienne Will Miss Time, Opening The Door For Alvin Kamara And A Sleeper

After popping up on the injury report during the week with a hamstring injury, New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. was forced out of Week 3 after re-aggravating the same injury in the third quarter. Etienne had finally been taking on the bulk of the workload.



Travis Etienne is dealing with the same hamstring injury that he dealt with in advance of Sunday's game versus the Raiders, per head coach Kellen Moore.



Via @JohnJHendrix pic.twitter.com/FBwJmEB02d — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) September 28, 2026

Despite leaving with six minutes left in the third quarter, he still led the team with 13 carries, while Alvin Kamara handled nine carries, and Kendre Miller carried the ball four times. Etienne was also the top receiving back, catching both of his targets for 13 yards.



This was terrible timing for an injury, and it's unclear if he will be forced to miss Week 4 or beyond. This is a situation we will be monitoring closely leading up to their Monday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints playing on Monday night will only further complicate this situation.



Update: Etienne is expected to miss time according to head coach Kellen Moore.

Fantasy Impact



RB Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints



We do not yet know the extent of this injury, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he doesn't play next week after re-injuring his hamstring. Hamstrings are very prone to re-aggravation and tend to linger. Given that he already tweaked an existing injury, it would make sense to give him at least a week off.



All we can do is monitor it from here. If he is active for Week 4, that means this issue is minor, and we would be willing to get him back into our starting lineups.



RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints



If Etienne is unable to play, we would expect Kamara to lead a split backfield. He would likely lead the team in both carries and targets. While he hasn't been efficient at all this season and looks like he's lost a step or five, the Saints do seem to favor him over Kendre Miller.



We do not view Kamara as a great fantasy option, but he could get enough volume to make him a fantasy-viable flex option. If Etienne is healthy, we would not consider starting him.



RB Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints



Miller could reach double-digit opportunities in Week 4 if Etienne isn't able to play, but he would be a very risky fantasy option. He would probably have to find the end zone to be worth starting. There is a chance that he does step in as the lead back, but it would be a bit of a surprise.



We wouldn't advise starting him on Monday. If Etienne ends up being a game-time call and Miller is your pivot option, we would also suggest benching Etienne and going with a stronger option on Sunday.

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