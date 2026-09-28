Fantasy Football Headlines: De'Von Achane Is Lost For The Season, And Brock Bowers Is Back In A Big Way

It was another Sunday for fantasy football. We are going to catch you up on all the biggest news from Week 2 with our fantasy football week in review.



Fantasy Football Headlines



Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins



- Kenneth Walker had another big week, rushing for 70 yards and a touchdown, and adding another touchdown through the air.



- Chris Bell leading the Dolphins in receiving was overshadowed by the loss of De'Von Achane to a knee injury that the team fears is serious.



Los Angeles Chargers @ Buffalo Bills



- Tre Harris led the Chargers across the board in receiving, catching six of seven targets for 76 yards. Unfortunately, after looking good early, the Chargers offense fell apart again.



- DJ Moore was able to suit up and led the team in receiving with six receptions for 67 yards on 10 targets.



Carolina Panthers @ Cleveland Browns



- Jalen Coker exited this game with a quad injury after catching just two passes for 18 yards.



- Harold Fannin had a big game in Week 3, racking up seven receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns.



New York Jets @ Detroit Lions



- Kenyon Sadiq had a breakout game, catching seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Breece Hall also exited late with a thigh injury.



- Jahmyr Gibbs continues to dominate, piling up 164 yards from scrimmage and scoring three touchdowns on 20 carries and seven receptions.



Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts



- With Nico Collins out again, Xavier Hutchinson led the team with three receptions on six targets for 51 yards.



- Josh Downs led the Colts with 11 targets, catching five passes for 77 yards. This could be a sign of things to come while Alec Pierce is sidelined.



Tennessee Titans @ New York Giants



- Carnell Tate led the Titans in receiving yards with 58. He caught six of his 9 targets. This is a step in the right direction for the first-round rookie.



- Jameis Winston struggled in this game; however, it also took place in horrific weather with rain and strong winds. Still, it's alarming that he threw for 118 yards and no touchdowns after how he looked in Week 2.



Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers



- Joe Burrow had a big game in Week 3, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns.



- Jaylen Warren stepped up with Rico Dowdle inactive, rushing for 127 yards on 7.5 yards per carry and adding 49 yards on three receptions.



Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders



- Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba combined for monster games. Darnold threw for 379 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, with JSN catching 10 of his 14 targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns.



- Marcus Mariota threw three touchdowns, but for just 183 yards in a shocking Commanders victory.



New England Patriots @ Jacksonville Jaguars



- Drake Maye had another terrible time, throwing for 199 yards and two interceptions.



- Jakobi Meyers was the Jags' top option in the passing attack. He caught seven of eight targets for 64 yards and a touchdown.



Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers



- Jeremiyah Love was the clear RB1 in Arizona. He carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards, while catching all five of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown.



- Mike Evans once again left the game this week with potentially multiple injuries. There is a chance that he misses some time.



Minnesota Vikings @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers



- With Justin Jefferson struggling through an injury, which is not believed to be overly serious, Jordan Addison stepped up, catching five of nine targets for 90 yards and a touchdown.



- Emeka Egbuka led the Buccaneers in receiving, catching five of nine targets for 62 yards.



Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys



- Zay Flowers exceeded our expectations in this game after being a game-time call due to a hamstring injury. He caught five passes for 84 yards.



- Javonte Williams had a bounce-back game, rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown.



Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints



- Brock Bowers returned and caught 10 of 13 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown.



- Travis Etienne exited this game after re-aggravating the hamstring injury he was dealing with during the week. This injury should be monitored.



Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos



- With Puka Nacua once again sidelined, Davante Adams had another big game, catching seven of 13 targets for 137 yards.



- The Broncos' backfield returned to what we expected. Dobbins out-carried RJ Harvey 17-2, while Harvey caught six of seven targets.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News